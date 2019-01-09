£75 cashback makes this Plusnet offer the cheapest broadband deal around

The title of cheapest broadband deal has belonged to Onestream for a while now but it looks like Plusnet has stepped up to challenge the title with a brand new online exclusive.

This new offer gets you standard ADSL internet with average speeds of 10Mb for just £18.99 a month. Now you might be sitting there thinking there is cheaper broadband options out there but Plusnet has thrown in a little freebie to really push this to the top. This online exclusive also gets you a £75 reward card which brings the overall cost over the 12 months down to the cheapest price, beating out all of its competitors.

If you were hoping for something a bit faster, Plusnet also has an online exclusive for its fibre package. For £23.99 a month you get average speeds of 36Mb and a reward card of £50 - a great deal for those who find ADSL speeds a bit too slow.

So if you want to get your hands on the cheapest broadband deal scroll down and see all of the details or go to our best broadband deals page if you were hoping for something a little bit different.

These brilliant broadband deals in full:

Plusnet Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | 10Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £18.99 per month | £10 £5 activation | £75 reward card

Here it is, the cheapest broadband deal in the UK right now after the reward card. You're getting average speeds of 10Mb, free calls to Plusnet customers and you're only locked into the contract for 12 months, something that is becoming more rare with broadband deals these days! Deal must end on January 15View Deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 36Mb average speed | Free calls to Plusnet customers | £23.99 per month | £25 £9.95 activation | £50 reward card

Standard broadband not quite fast enough for you? Well this package ups the speeds and still gets you a reward card to sweeten the deal. It's already one of the cheapest fibre deals before that card but it goes right up to the top to compete with Vodafone for the cheapest fibre when you include the £50 reward - well worth considering.



Deal must end on January 15 View Deal

Today's other best broadband deals

If you are looking for something with a cheap monthly cost without faffing around with a reward card then Onestream is offering unlimited broadband with average speeds of 11Mb for just £13.99 a month, that's the cheapest broadband deal before cashback or rewards.

If you're after cheap fibre broadband then Vodafone is the place to be right now. Its Superfast 1 package is currently just £20 a month, an absolutely brilliant price for fibre. Or if you're willing to spend a bit more, BT is offering a fibre deal package with a freebie to entice you in. For £29.99 a month and a £9.99 upfront fee this BT deal will get you superfast fibre, with speeds of 50Mb and a £100 BT Reward Card.