PlayStation Plus is about to be free for a limited time

Good news PlayStation owners: if you’re not already a subscriber, Sony is going to give you free limited-time access to its PlayStation Plus service in an upcoming 'multiplayer week'.

Rather than providing access to every benefit of being a PlayStation Plus customer, the offer is intended to give non-subscribers a taste of the multiplayer elements of the games they may not have had the chance to try.

In a post on the official blog, PlayStation said getting access to the offer is simple: “All you need to do is get comfy, pick out your favorite games from your collection, pop them in your PS4 and you’ll find all the online modes unlocked and ready to play!” Looks like it's time to check out some cheap PlayStation Plus deals.

Free to play

The free trial will run in both North America and Europe, but there are differences in timing between the regions. North American PlayStation owners will have free access to online multiplayer for a full week from Friday February 17 at 12:01 am PT until Thursday, February 23 at 11:59 pm PT.

European players, however, get slightly less time and their trial will run for 5 days from 10 am on Wednesday February 22 until 23.59 pm on Sunday February 26.

Once your free week or five days is up, you’ll have to show PlayStation the money to continue getting access to multiplayer, however with a full membership you’ll also get access to the two free PS4 games every month and exclusive PlayStation Store discounts.

Usually, 12 months membership in the UK costs £39.99 while in the US it's $59.99