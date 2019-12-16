PlayStation Plus deal: just £1 for three months of Official PlayStation Magazine

Members will know that PlayStation Plus deals can save you a load of cash on games, accessories, and skins, but today they have outdone themselves. This PlayStation Plus deal offers its members three issues of Official PlayStation Magazine for just £1 with their PS Plus subscription. That's three months of all the latest PlayStation news, features, and discussion through your letterbox.

You'll never be too far from PlayStation again - even when your eyes are getting a screen break, you can be delving into all the latest gossip and news. Even better, this PlayStation Plus deal is open to new members too, so you can kill two birds with one subscription stone today. We'll be showing you the cheapest way to become a PlayStation Plus member further down the page.

This deal is for existing PS Plus members only, but is also open to new members who sign up soon. Not only will you have access to this exclusive Official PlayStation Magazine deal, but there's a wealth of PS Plus Rewards heading your way over the next 12 months, on top of all your free games, online play, and game discounts. Lucky for you, we have plenty of PlayStation Plus deals to secure your subscription for as little as possible.

Today's best PlayStation Plus deals

Official PlayStation Magazine three month sub | £1 at PlayStation Plus Rewards

Existing PlayStation Plus members can enjoy this fantastic deal on three months of Official PlayStation Magazine for just £1. That's a quarter of year sorted for gaming reading material featuring all your favourite PlayStation reviews, previews, interviews and discussion.

View Deal

If you're after a quick three month subscription, you'll be paying more per month than you would with a longer membership but the overall outlay will be far less. That means you can grab a PS Plus subscription and Official PlayStation Magazine for far less than you'd usually spend.

If you're in it for the long haul, check out these 12-month subscription options. You're getting a whole year of free games, online play, and exclusive bonuses just like this Official PlayStation Magazine saving.

If you're looking to upgrade your console this Christmas, check out our best PS4 Pro deals around. We've also been searching high and low for the best PSVR price in case you want to take your gaming to another level. We've also got you covered for more information on the cheapest PS Plus prices going.