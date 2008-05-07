New iPhone SDK beta released

The iPhone (and iPod Touch) fifth beta SDK is now available for download, and promises a few tweaks to help get those apps out into the Apple ether.

Available for download from Apple now, the fifth beta release fixes a few bugs and adds support for the latest iPhone OS.

It is also rumoured the fable's ‘ability to search for contacts’ is available as part of the iPhone simulator, which comes as part of the package to enable users to test the apps in real-time.

However, the changes in the latest beta release seem minimal, which would be in keeping with the amount of updates for the SDK that spew forth from Apple.

The Apple Design Awards are less than a week away, so it remains to be seen if or how the update will affect those submissions.

Registered developers can download the new iPhone SDK release here.