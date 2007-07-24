2nd gen iPhone set for Xmas launch

Apple is lining up a second-generation iPhone for the US, with production in time for Christmas - or so a Taiwanese newspaper report suggests.

Taiwan-based Quanta Computer has been given the task of turning components - which are already in production at PCB makers - into finished iPhones that can be shipped for the fourth quarter.

"There is a rumour that Quanta has obtained orders for Apple's new models of Apple iPhone mobile phones," says the Taiwan Economic News . "But Quanta and relevant firms are keeping [a] low profile as they are restricted from releasing any information under the business privacy terms reached with Apple."

New iPhone design

The Far Eastern newspaper made similar claims in May. It stated that Quanta had received an initial order for five million Apple iPhones, and that shipments were to begin in September of this year.

"The Apple iPhone produced by Foxconn is designated for the US market, and those manufactured by Quanta will be similar in function to those from Foxconn but with a different outer design to fit different markets," the previous report said.

Analysts are also suggesting that a 3G-equipped iPhone will go on sale in the US in November.