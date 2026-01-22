GitLab patches major security flaw - here's what we know

GitLab patched CVE-2026-0723, a flaw allowing 2FA bypass and account takeover

Additional DoS vulnerabilities in authentication, API endpoints, Wiki, and SSH were also fixed

GitLab urges immediate upgrades; ~6,000 exposed CE instances remain potential targets

GitLab fixed a high-severity vulnerability in its Community Edition and Enterprise Edition (CE/EE) versions allowed threat actors to bypass two-factor authentication and potentially take over people’s accounts.

"GitLab has remediated an issue that could have allowed an individual with existing knowledge of a victim's credential ID to bypass two-factor authentication by submitting forged device responses," the company said in a security advisory.

As it explained, the vulnerability was due to unchecked return value in GitLab’s authentication services. As a result, the attackers are able to work around 2FA for victims whose IDs they knew in advance.

Weird campaign

The bug is now tracked as CVE-2026-0723 and was given a high severity score (7.4/10).

It was fixed in versions 18.8.2, 18.7.2, 18.6.4, of CE/EE.

In the same patch, GitLab also fixed two additional bugs that allowed attackers to mount denial-of-service (DoS) attacks by sending custom-tailored requests with malformed authentication data, and abusing incorrect authorization validation in API endpoints.

These two flaws are tracked as CVE-2025-13927, and CVE_2025.13928, and affect both CE and EE versions.

GitLab also patched two DoS flaws that can be triggered by configuring malformed Wiki documents and sending repeated malformed SSH authentication requests. These two are now tracked as CVE-2025-13335 and CVE-2026- 1102.

Speaking about the latest patch, GitLab urged users to apply it without hesitation:

"These versions contain important bug and security fixes, and we strongly recommend that all self-managed GitLab installations be upgraded to one of these versions immediately," GitLab explained. "GitLab.com is already running the patched version. GitLab Dedicated customers do not need to take action."

Citing Shadowserver data, BleepingComputer says there are currently around 6,000 GitLab CE instances exposed online, suggesting that the target landscape is rather large.

