Asus Padfone to come with quad-core Tegra 3 chipset?

The Asus Padfone, which you may remember from its wonderfully shambolic Computex launch, may well land at Mobile World Congress 2012 with a quad-core Tegra 3 processor and Android 4.0 in tow.

Or so NetBookNews told Engadget during the latter's latest podcast, saying that it has it "on good authority" that this is the case.

Although we already knew that the tablet-phone hybrid would land with Ice Cream Sandwich, release-date-wise the most we knew for sure was that it would be some time in Q1 2012.

That is brand new information

But that Tegra 3 processor is brand new news to us – previously we're crossed our fingers and hoped for the Nvidia processor but it was by no means a given.

It still isn't a given, although it will come as no surprise to see Asus opt for the power-house processor since Asus has already popped it into the Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime, hence the high rating on the TechRadar rumour meter:

With a Mobile World Congress 2012 unveiling on the cards, there's still a bit of a wait ahead of any Padfone fans – so until then, relive the magic of CEO Jonney Shih's Computex keynote where we first learned of the phone... tablet... thing:

From Engadget