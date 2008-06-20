Asus' new gaming notebooks hit UK

The Asus G70 - the new gaming notebook on the block

It's not all about the cute and affordable Eee PC range over Asus, with the computer manufacturer releasing a meaty, powerful gaming laptop in the UK this week.

The Asus G70 gaming notebook goes up against other gaming PC brands such as Voodoo and Alienware and certainly packs a hell of a punch.

Power under the hood

The G70 is powered by an Intel Core 2 Duo or Core 2 Extreme processor, with twin 512MB NVIDIA GeForce 8700 GT graphics cards and up to 4GB of DDR2 RAM, so it will easily run the very latest PC games with ease.

What else do you want? This power-book has probably got it – with other features including 802.11n Wi-Fi, dual hard drive bays, a Blu-ray burner, a 2 megapixel camera, Bluetooth 2.0+EDR, built-in Altec Lansing stereo speakers, integrated subwoofer, an embedded TV tuner, and a remote control.

Gets what you pays for

Prices for the G70 start at £1,799 incl VAT for the 70S018C (with Light-Scribe Burner and Vista Home premium Loaded) up to £1,999 incl VAT for the 77025G (with the Blu- ray DVD burner).

Sure, it's pricey, but then you get what you pay for.