Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 rumored again to release in August

Nvidia reportedly has four new 11-series graphics cards in the planned for release within the year, according to an insider leak.

YouTube broadcaster Gamer Meld claims to have received an email from one of Nvidia’s ‘major board partners’ that specifically mentions the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180, 1180+, 1170 and 1160 by name with these following release dates.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 (30th August Release Date)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180+ (30th September Release Date)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1170 (30th September Release Date)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1160 (30th October Release Date)

The email also purportedly goes on to explain the GTX 11-series was delayed due to an overstock of 10xx GPUs. Supposedly, this caused the company to transition back to 10-series production to sell off its remaining bulk of Pascal graphics cards.

Something smells fishy

While this sounds exciting, there isn’t anything to confirm the authenticity of this email. Given how easy it would be to draft an email with any made-up information to yourself and redact certain parts, we’re going to take this news with the greatest grain of salt.

There are also a few glaring holes in the narrative the email spells out. For example, while most of the dates would coincide with the Nvidia usual Tuesday or Thursday release cadence, the September 30th launch date for the 1180+ and 1170 lands on an uncharacteristic Sunday.

The 1180+ GPU listed in the email is also another quandary, which could refer to third-party cards or overclocked cards. But that in itself would also be strange, because it implies custom boards will be released a month after Nvidia’s initial Founders Edition GPUs. In the past, third-party cards always released alongside the reference graphics cards.

The only thing that seems to align with what we know so far is the brief mention of a conference call on August 21st, which happens to be the same day Gamescom starts – exactly where and when Nvidia is rumored to make its grand announcement for Turing GPUs.

Regardless of whether this rumor turns out to be true, we're nevertheless hoping for new graphics cards sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2nd Generation seems ready to pop any day now

Via Wccftech