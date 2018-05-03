AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2nd Generation release date, news and rumors

In April 2018, AMD launched its line of Ryzen 2nd Generation processors and completely blew the first generation out of the water when it came to performance. But, what about the high-end Ryzen Threadripper CPUs that put Intel on the Core X defensive in 2017?

Well, we’re expecting to see that follow-up in the second half of this year.

Similar to the leap from Ryzen to Ryzen 2nd Generation, we’re expecting to see a massive leap in performance with AMD Ryzen Generation 2 – from higher core counts to better power management. This is thanks to the move to the same 12nm Zen+ architecture used in the new Ryzen CPUs.

We may not have much in the way of concrete information, but that will change, so be sure to keep this page bookmarked – as we’ll keep it updated with any Ryzen Threadripper Generation 2 news that comes our way.

Cut to the Chase

What is it? AMD’s next generation of high-end desktop CPUs

AMD’s next generation of high-end desktop CPUs When is it out? Rumored for Q3 2018

Rumored for Q3 2018 What will it cost? Hopefully around the same price as the first generation

Thanks to information shared at CES 2018 , we’re expecting to see Ryzen Threadripper Generation 2 CPUs release in the second half of 2018. As for anything more specific than that, all we can do is speculate based on past releases.

And, in an interview with Forbes , Jim Anderson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AMD, said that we can assume to get another three CPUs for the high-end – the same as the first generation of Ryzen Threadripper.

The original line of Threadripper CPUs launched in August 2017, and seeing as Ryzen 2nd Generation CPUs released on April 19, 2018 – just one month later than the March 2017 release date for the first gen – we expect to see the Ryzen Threadripper Generation 2 launch date to fall in line this September or later.

Ryzen Threadripper Generation 2 price

We don’t have much concrete information on the pricing of Ryzen Threadripper Generation 2, but we can still speculate based on the pricing of Generation 1. And, we can also look at the difference in cost from AMD Ryzen to AMD Ryzen 2nd Generation .

The prices of Threadripper are as follows, and we don’t think Threadripper Generation 2 is going to be wildly different:

Ryzen Threadripper 1950X: $999 (£845, AU$1,359)

Ryzen Threadripper 1920X: $799 (£689, AU$1,069)

Ryzen Threadripper 1900X: $549 (£384, AU$629)

Ryzen Threadripper Generation 2 specs

Luckily, it looks like AMD is planning on staying with the same TR4 Socket for a while, according to a report from Anandtech , so anyone looking to upgrade once Threadripper Generation 2 drops shouldn’t have to worry about buying a new board. However, just as they did with Ryzen 2nd Generation and the X470 chipset – we’re expecting to see a new chipset for the new Threadripper chips that will optimize performance and power consumption.

More than likely, older motherboards will also need to be updated with a new BIOS that also may require you to boot them with an original Ryzen Threadripper CPU.

Other than that, we’re expecting to see the same improvements that we saw in the transition from Ryzen to Ryzen 2nd Generation that gave us the best processor we’ve gotten our hands on in a while, the Ryzen 7 2700X .

But, because Ryzen Threadripper Generation 2 is going to be using the same microarchitecture as the first generation, we likely won’t see much improvement beyond faster clock speeds and power consumption – rather than radical improvements like increased core counts (not that 16-cores and 32-threads is anything to scoff at anyway).

At the end of the day, we won’t have any solid information on the Ryzen Threadripper Generation 2 specs until AMD tells us what they are – so be sure to keep coming back to this page, as we’ll update it as soon as we know more details.