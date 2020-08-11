The Nintendo Switch is back in the UK: stock returns with plenty of bundles available now

If you've been searching for the Nintendo Switch in stock over the last few months you may have come up against a few walls. However, the latest Nintendo Switch deals from Currys and Very seem to be holding strong against the surge in demand - offering up a massive selection of bundles, the likes of which we haven't seen in months.

That means the Neon Red & Blue console is now available for £279, while you'll find Animal Crossing included for £319. Not only that, but Nintendo Switch deals at Very are offering even more titles as well. You'll find Paper Mario: Origami King, Luigi's Mansion 3, Mario Kart 8, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Mario Maker 2, and Link's Awakening available for £319 right now. That's excellent news if you've been looking for Nintendo Switch deals over the last few months, but we don't expect this offer to last. These consoles have been selling out in a matter of hours the last few times they've become available, so we wouldn't suggest waiting too long to pounce on this offer.

We've seen Nintendo Switch stock coming out in flashes over the last month or so, but the last week has seen more availability than usual. Whether this signals a return of the console to our shelves, it's too early to say. What we do know is that the offers below are going to prove particularly popular right now.

Missed out on these offers? Check out all the latest Nintendo Switch deals available now.

Nintendo Switch in stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Red & Blue: £279 at Currys

Currys currently has the Nintendo Switch in stock, with the standard £279 price on the Neon Red & Blue model. You'll have to move quickly, though, because these offers run out quick. You'll also find stock available at Amazon for this price as well.

Nintendo Switch | Animal Crossing New Horizons: £319 at Currys

Or, bundle up and save some cash on this Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle. Currys will only have a limited supply of these consoles, though, so don't leave it too long.

Nintendo Switch | Paper Mario: The Origami King: £319.99 at Very

Paper Mario: The Origami King is the latest first party title to hit the Nintendo Switch system, which makes its inclusion in Very's selection of bundles all the more impressive this week.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £319.99 at Very

There's no doubt about it, Mario Kart is a classic starter game for a new Nintendo system. Grab the latest version with your Nintendo Switch deal for £319.99 at Very.

Nintendo Switch | Luigi's Mansion 3: £319.99 at Very

Luigi's Mansion 3 offers an excellent multiplayer and single player experience for kids and adults alike. It's a fan favourite when it comes to Nintendo Switch deals, so be quick to snap up this offer from Very.

Nintendo Switch | Super Mario Maker 2: £319.99 at Very

Think you could do a better job? Prove it with Super Mario Maker 2 - this Nintendo Switch bundle offers up the DIY platforming creator for a fantastic £319 price at Very.

Nintendo Switch | The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: £319.99 at Very

If you're feeling nostalgic, the latest Nintendo Switch stock also includes this Link's Awakening bundle for the same £319.99 price.

