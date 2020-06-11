Nintendo Switch back in stock at Very - but move fast

The Nintendo Switch is back in stock at Very today, after varying inventory levels over the past week. With bundles and other Nintendo Switch deals on offer over the past few days, it doesn't look like stock is slowing down, however we'd move fast to secure your console. Both of the last shelf refreshes over the last few days sold out pretty quickly. You'll find the Nintendo Switch in stock at Very for £279.99 right now.

We'd move fast on this one therefore, as we've been seeing Nintendo Switch stock flash in and out in less than 30 minutes before. We don't know how long this inventory will last, so if you've had your eye on the full console over the last few months you'll want to snag yours quickly.

It's been a long time coming, but this latest Nintendo Switch stock may just be the start of the console's return to our shelves, but for now, this is going to be an incredible race to the checkout.

Not in the UK? You'll find the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals still available further down the page.

Nintendo Switch in stock at Very

Nintendo Switch | £279.99 at Very

The Nintendo Switch is back in stock at Very, but we don't know how long this console will hold on for. The neon version is the only remaining model in stock, so hurry - this is your shot to grab your own Nintendo Switch deal!

Nintendo Switch stock run out? Here's where you can grab a Switch Lite in the UK and US

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199 at Very

You can find the Nintendo Switch Lite console by itself at Very for its usual £199 price. That's a fantastic offer considering supply is so low and demand rising by the day. You'll find the standard colours available here, as well as plenty of bundle deals outlined below.

