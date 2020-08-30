Munster vs Connacht live stream: how to watch Pro14 rugby online from anywhere

Who's ready for their second helping of the Pro14 season-ending derby double-header? Conference B's Munster and Connacht face each other at the Aviva today, having both played their parts in a pair of all-Irish thrillers last weekend. Munster ran runaway Conference A leaders Leinster close while Connacht got the better of Ulster, though the losing side had already secured a spot in the playoff semi-finals. Read on as we explain how to watch a Munster vs Connacht live stream today and catch all the Pro14 action online.

Munster vs Connacht cheat sheet The game begins at 3pm BST this afternoon (Sunday, August 30), which is 10am ET/7am PT for fans based in the US, 2am NZST on Monday morning in New Zealand, and 12am AEST if you're in Australia. Premier Sports shows Pro14 rugby in the UK, but wherever you are, you can access the same coverage you would at home by using a VPN - save nearly 50% on the best one today!

Munster already have a toe in the semi-finals going into this weekend, but regardless of what happens in the Dragons vs Scarlets game, they'll be desperate for a win. The Red Army played some fantastic stuff last time out, but when you come up against Leinster you lose.

Both sides looked remarkably well-oiled, considering the players haven't played a competitive match in five months, and if Johann van Graan's men put in another performance like that this weekend, the result could well be different.

They'll be without RG Snyman for the Connacht clash and at least the next six months, after he tore his ACL seven minutes into his debut. Dave Kilcoyne and Jean Kleyn are also out through injury.

Connacht were similarly easy on their return to action, going over four times on their way to a 26-20 victory over Ulster. Andy Friend's charges were fast out of the traps and never looked back, though the result changes nothing in the wider context of the season for either side.

Alex Wootton, who's on loan at Connacht from Munster, was sublime on his debut and will be keen to impress his parent club as much as he has his new colleagues. Friend has already expressed his desire to keep the winger long-term, and the coach's laid-back style appears to be agreeing with the 26-year-old.

How to watch Munster vs Connacht from abroad

Wanting to watch the rugby from the UK, Down Under or in North America? Just scroll down and you'll see all your options listed out there. But you'll run into problems if you try to access that stream online when you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Munster vs Connacht live stream: how to watch Pro14 rugby online in the UK

PRO14 rugby fans based in the UK can tune into Munster vs Connacht on Premier Sports 2, with coverage starting at 2.55pm BST. If you're not familiar with Premier Sports, it's showing every game from every round of the action. If you’re already a Sky subscriber, adding Premier Sports will cost you £11.99 per month, though Virgin Media customers get a bit of a discount and will only have to pay £9.99 per month. If you're outside the UK and want to watch Munster vs Connacht, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Munster vs Connacht in Australia

Fans based in Australia can tune into Pro14 rugby and the Munster vs Connacht game online via the Rugby Pass streaming service. It's available for $9.99 per month and will let you watch every game from the Pro14, and you can hook it up to your TV via Chromecast, HDMI or AirPlay. Munster vs Connacht starts at 12am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning, depending on how you roll, so be prepared for a late one.

How to watch Munster vs Connacht: live stream Pro14 rugby in New Zealand

Munster vs Connacht is on Sky Sport 1, with coverage starting at 1.50am NZST in the small hours of Monday morning, and the game starting 10 minutes later, at 2am. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. UK citizens in New Zealand can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

Munster vs Connacht live stream in the US

ESPN and its ESPN+ streaming service have the rights to show Pro14 rugby in the US. Today's Munster vs Connacht clash is exclusive to ESPN+ and you can sign up to the platform for just $4.99 per month. Kick-off in the US is at 10am ET/7am PT, with coverage getting underway five minutes before that. Should you subscribe, you've every right to want to be able to watch the rugby wherever you are - so grabbing a VPN is also highly advised if you travel regularly.

How to watch Munster vs Connacht in Canada