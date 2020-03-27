Last chance to get one of these ace Virgin broadband deals with zero upfront costs

If there's one thing we can count on Virgin Media for, it is to have some excellent broadband deals flying around.

And if your broadband contract is about to expire, or you need faster speeds as you find yourself streaming or constantly working from home, then Virgin Media's new broadband deals might be what you're looking for.

Usually coming with quite a hefty cost of £35 for set-up, the provider has taken this cost away on all deals meaning there are no extra fees apart from the average monthly cost.

This is a pretty great offer, and puts Virgin ahead of its competition such as BT and Sky - both of which do have upfront costs with their broadband.

The set-up costs have been cut not just across Virgin's broadband deals but also all of the broadband and TV deals too!

However, the provider will be ending the free upfront cost offer on Sunday, March 29 at 11.59pm, so if you want to bag a new broadband or broadband and TV deal - you better be quick about it!

Virgin broadband deals:

Virgin Big Bundle | 12 months | 54Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 110+ channels | FREE activation | £33 a month

Virgin's cheapest TV package, the Big Bundle comes in at £33 a month and right now, no upfront costs. At that price you're getting speeds averaging 54Mb, over 100 channels, the ability to pause and rewind live TV and weekend calls.

Virgin Bigger Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 220+ channels | FREE activation| £45 a month

With a bit more on offer, the Bigger Bundle will be the perfect middle ground for many. It jumps the speeds up to 108Mb, gains you an increased count of over 220 channels, including 4K BT Sport and you still get the weekend calls. However you're paying £45 a month here. View Deal

Virgin 'Ultimate Oomph' Bundle | 12 months | 516Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 260+ channels | FREE activation fee | £89 £79 a month + unlimited data SIM

Got cash to splash on your broadband and TV deals? The strangely named 'Ultimate Oomph' could be perfect. Along with the slightly ridiculous average speeds of 516Mb, you're also getting anytime calls, over 260 channels including Sky Cinema and Sky Sports - both in HD - and even a completely unlimited data SIM.View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simply to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then .

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.

