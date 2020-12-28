Here's how to get a PS5 – if you want the Midas touch...

The PS5 is a superb console that offers a compelling next-gen gaming experience. But when it comes to looks the big, black and white, futuristic-looking design can be polarizing. Some of the TechRadar team absolutely love the PS5 design, while some of us hate it.

If you're firmly in the hate it camp or you want a console that fits in with the lavish design of your home then you might want to consider giving it an opulent makeover. Luckily, Caviar is a company that specializes in transforming your clean, minimal tech into fancy, jewel-encrusted pieces of treasure – if you've got mountains of cash to spare, that is... Think iPhones wrapped in titanium and gold-plating or studded with diamonds to match your zodiac sign.

Beyond the Platinum collection

Caviar's latest extravagant undertaking is called Golden Rock, which uses about 20kg of gold sheets to add volume and elaborate golden plating to your new PS5 console so it, quite literally, resembles a big golden rock.

At around 39 x 10.4 x 26cm (H x W x D) the PS5 is already a hefty console, but if you have the money and (poor) taste to pay for it to be dipped in gold then finding the space to put it in your home probably isn't an issue.

What's more, the PS5 gamepad has also had Midas' touch. It comes wrapped in crocodile leather with golden inserts to match the ornate design of the console.

Caviar hasn't released details about how much the Golden Rock PS5 will cost. Right now, there's only an option to request a price and get more info. However, as many of the iPhone designs cost in excess of $10,000 we can safely say it'll be much, much more expensive.