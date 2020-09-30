Google Pixel 5 deals are here to pre-order with free Bose headphones worth £259

Google has had a busy time of late. Following on from the launch of the budget Pixel 4a, Google has officially released its brand new flagship - the Google Pixel 5 - now available to pre-order in the UK.

As is now the norm for pre-ordering a new phone, you will be rewarded with both the device and a free gift. While Google normally includes one of its own devices like a laptop or speaker, it has gone off brand and is offering FREE Bose headphones for all pre-orders.

These headphones are worth £259 and will be yours from most participating retailers as long as you pre-order the phone before October 19. But what is the phone itself actually like?

Coming in at just £599, the Pixel 5 is far more affordable than a lot of its flagship competitors and yet, it doesn't compromise on specs. Camera-wise, it has an ultra-wide lens, night sight mode (now on portrait mode as well) and a host of new AI features like video stabilisation, added light to photos, and more.

The device is 5G enabled, has wireless and reverse charging, an 8GB RAM processor, and has a 4080mAh battery. While it is nothing revolutionary and is more of an incremental update, it improves on all of the crucial areas and does it at a lower cost from last year.

You can find all of the retailers stocking Google Pixel 5 deals in the UK below.

Google Pixel 5 pre-orders: with free Bose headphones

As we mentioned above, Google is offering a free pair of headphones when you pre-order the new Google Pixel 5. These headphones are the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 and are normally worth £259, making it a great free gift overlay.

Getting the headphones is as simple as heading to this link once you've pre-ordered the device and inputting all of your details.

Where to buy the Google Pixel 5 SIM-free:

Google Pixel 5 5G | SIM-free | Google Store | £599

Currently, it looks like Google is the one place to get the device SIM-free with the handset available direct from the Google Store for £599. Like all of the retailers above, you will also get the free pair of Bose headphones through the Google Store.

Where to pre-order Google Pixel 5 deals:

Google Pixel 5 deals on contract:

- Carphone Warehouse

- Mobiles.co.uk

- EE

- Vodafone

- e2save





What's the Google Pixel 5 like?

The Google Pixel 5 crucially improved on the Pixel 4 in areas where it struggles most. It upped the device to 8GB RAM to compete with other flagships, boosted the battery to 4080mAh and offered a host of battery saving features.

It has kept Google's award winning camera quality and thrown in a load of new settings and toys to use. Night mode can now be used in portrait, cinematic films can be taken with the image stabilisation and more.

On top of all of that, the device is 5G and comes in at a lower cost than the Pixel 4 from last year. Yes, it isn't quite as powerful as other Android flagships like the Samsung S20 Plus or OnePlus 8 Pro...but it is a lot cheaper.