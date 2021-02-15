Get a free TV or £250 off with these Virgin broadband and TV deals ending this week

When Virgin does a flash sale, it has a tendency to go all out, throwing in loads of cash, free tech goodies or even just large sums of money off the price of your monthly bills - and its latest offer is no exception.

Across a range of its best broadband and TV deals, Virgin is offering up the chance to get either a free smart TV or up to £250 off the price of your bills, you just need to order before 11.59pm on February 17.

While the bill credit sounds tempting, Virgin states a value of £379 for the TV. It's a 49-inch LG 4K Smart TV, equipped with HDR picture quality, voice control and AirPlay 2 for Apple fans, this is a TV packing a lot in.

This free gift offer is available on three of Virgin's broadband deals - Bigger Bundle + Sports, Bigger Bundle + Movies and Sports or Virgin's all out Ultimate Oomph Bundle.

You can find out more about these flash sale offers down below.

Virgin broadband and TV deals:

Virgin Bigger Bundle + Sports | 18 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 195+ channels | £35 activation | £65 a month + £200 bill credit or free 49-inch TV

If you're a sports fan, this is looking like the perfect broadband and TV package for you. It supplies speeds averaging 213Mb (Insanely fast if you were wondering), weekend calls and over 195 channels including all Sky Sports channels and BT Sport in 4K. All of that comes in at £65 a month and you get that free LG TV or £200 off your bills.

View Deal

Virgin Bigger Bundle + Sports and Movies | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 210+ channels | £35 activation | £79 a month + £250 bill credit or free 49-inch TV

If you like sports but also want to binge-watch some films, this upgraded package could be better. The speeds are roughly halved at 108Mb averages but that is still more than plenty for most people. You get the Sky and BT Sport channels mentioned above but also Sky Cinema HD and a host of other movie based channels. This comes in at £79 a month and you get £250 bill credit with this package if you don't want the TV.

View Deal

Virgin Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 18 months | 516Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 230+ channels | £35 activation | £89 a month + £250 bill credit or free 49-inch TV

Virgin's Ultimate Oomph bundle is not only Virgin's best broadband and TV deal, but one of the best across all providers. It offers ridiculously fast speeds of 516Mb, any time calls, over 230 channels including Sky Cinema, Sky Sports HD and BT Sports 4K and on top of all of that, Virgin will throw in an unlimited data SIM. While the TV is a nice bonus, the £250 back on your bills will bring your monthly costs down to £75.11.

View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



Read more:

4G home broadband: see the best temporary internet solutions

Mobile phone deals: considering a new phone contract?

SIM only deals: see the best contract SIMs

Today's best broadband and TV deals: