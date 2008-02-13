Latest Wii must-have: EA’s Nerf Gun

While fat and unhealthy UK gamers patiently await the arrival of Wii Fit later this spring, they can now also add another (more traditional) Wii peripheral to their must-get list – Hasbro and EA’s Wii Nerf Gun, pictured here.

Techradar spoke with EA reps in the UK this morning who promised us that we should be hearing much more on the Wiimote Nerf Blaster ‘very soon’. For now though, this pic is enough to satisfy our curiosity, as it seems to suggest that the toy gun doubles up as an actual Nerf gun as well as a Wii-mote gun add-on.

A press release just in informs us that the first Nintendo Wii and DS titles that will be available from the recently-announced partnership,”are LITTLEST PET SHOP, and NERF "N-Strike," both in production at EA's Salt Lake Studio.”

NERF pandemonium

Details are fairly light on the intriguing-sounding Nerf N-Strike title, other than it is scheduled to ship Fall 08 and you can:

“Become the master of mayhem in the first NERF blaster action game. In a world created to be the perfect landscape for NERF pandemonium, players can wreak havoc and perfect their blasting skills or challenge friends to clashes with both single and multi-player game modes. With the brand new custom NERF blaster, players can then take the action outside as their controller transforms to fire actual NERF darts!

Mark Blecher, Hasbro's Senior Vice President of Digital Media and Gaming, is on hand to provide the requisite press release quote, adding: "We are thrilled that together we are bringing our great toys and games to life in the digital world and providing consumers with new and dynamic ways to enjoy our amazing brands."