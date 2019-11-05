Free Nintendo Switch or 4K TV: EE's phone deals are the best we've seen pre-Black Friday

Well, it's official. For the second year in a row EE has swooped in early to seize our attention with one of the best Black Friday deals before the event even kicks off. Last year the offer of a free Nintendo Switch was on the table but this year, EE has upped the ante, allowing you to choose between that Switch and a free 4K TV.

When this deal reared its head once again, we feared that a few bargain bin handsets would be included. And yet here we are, with a selection of top phone deals to choose from.

Head straight to EE to see all of your tech freebie options in full

You can choose either from Samsung, with devices including the Samsung Galaxy A40, A70 and A80 or go with Huawei, getting you access to the Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei P30 Pro or Huawei P Smart. So we're talking about quality 2019 mobiles from names you know - and prices start as low as £28 per month!

Once you've decided which of the many options on offer works best for you, all you have to do then is choose which of the free tech you want - a 43-inch Toshiba 4K TV or a Nintendo Switch (it's a hard life isn't it?!).

Below we've broken down all of your choices for this offer including data caps and pricing so you can find the perfect mobile phone deal for you.

Huawei phone deals + free Nintendo Switch or 4K TV

Huawei P30 Pro with 10GB of data for £59 a month and £50 upfront

Arguably one of the best phones currently on the market, the Huawei P30 Pro combines a high-powered camera with an impressive 50x zoom with a giant battery, beautiful display and a top of the line processor.

View Deal

Huawei P30 Lite with 10GB of data for £34 a month and nothing upfront

It takes everything great about the P30 and P30 Pro and condenses down the price tag. Getting a phone of this calibre on EE as well as that freebie for this price is an impressive feat.

View Deal

Samsung phone deals + free Nintendo Switch or 4K TV

Samsung Galaxy A40 with 10GB of data for £31 a month and nothing upfront

If you fancy getting a Samsung deal with these freebies but don't want to pay too much, this will be the one for you. It gets you both the free Switch/TV and this device for just £31 a month.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A80 with 10GB of data for £49 a month and nothing upfront

Spinning cameras, fancy specs and lots of tech gimmicks, the Samsung Galaxy A80 packs a lot of surprises behind its relatively affordable price tag here - a price that gets even better with the freebie you will also be receiving.

View Deal

Why should I get my next phone deal on EE?

EE is the UK's fastest network and that fact alone has drawn in a lot of support for their contracts, it has steadily become the most popular network in the UK. You'll also find that it frequently has some of the best phone deals out there on almost every new phone.

EE also offers a few incentives to its customers that sweeten the deal. You can get six months of free Apple Music when you pay monthly with EE and the ability to use Wi-Fi to make calls when you just can't find signal anywhere.