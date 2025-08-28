One of my favorite cheap Xbox controllers just plummeted to a record-low price at Amazon's Labor Day sales

No, I'm not making this up; the Turtle Beach Recon, one of our favorite Xbox controllers, just shot down to its lowest ever Amazon price on record during the online retailer's Labor Day sales.

Right now, you can pick up the Xbox and PC-compatible Turtle Beach Recon controller for just $29.99 (was $59.95). That's a huge half-price saving and a very impressive rate for the gamepad, which features enhanced headset and voice chat functions right on the center of the controller itself.

Turtle Beach Recon controller: was $59.95 now $29.99 at Amazon You can save a huge 30 bucks off the excellent Turtle Beach Recon right now. This is a fairly unique controller that houses a whole bunch of headset and mic customization buttons right on the pad itself. Read more ▼

I reviewed the Turtle Beach Recon controller myself, awarding it four out of a possible five stars. I love its easy access to headset and voice chat options, making it a fantastic pairing for the best Xbox Series X headsets. Expect on-board options like EQ customization, mic mute and monitoring, as well as specific headset modes for genres like first-person shooters.

For my money, it's one of the best Xbox controllers around, and I slightly prefer it to the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, especially if I'm playing online with friends on either Xbox or PC. If you're someone who frequently plays online with friends in competitive multiplayer environments, the Turtle Beach Recon is currently a very affordable and robust controller companion.

