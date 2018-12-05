Fancy a brand new Galaxy S9 for only £399? This is how to get it

The RRP of the Galaxy S9 may still be around the £700-mark, but the phone deals stars have aligned so that you can now get the brilliant 2018 Samsung flagship for just £399 - the lowest we've seen the SIM-free handset since release.

And we're not talking about some dodgy online retailer you've never heard of or a suspicious looking ebay or Amazon Marketplace trader. John Lewis is among the retailers that's able to offer the all-time low SIM-free S9 price.

The reason the S9 is looking so cheap right now is a combination of factors. Firstly, the Black Friday period generally saw the smartphone fall in cost, and many outlets have maintained the lower price tag. But then Samsung announced a new promotion allowing you to claim chunky sums of cashback across its devices, with £100 up for grabs on all Galaxy S9 deals. That instantly brought the overall cost of the S9 down to £399. Winner!

Where can I get the £399 Samsung S9 deal?

There's a little bit of a trick to it, but this is how it looks like you can wangle the £399 price tag.

For starters, UK retailer Fonehouse is selling the phone for £499 outright - which is the cheapest price we've found in the UK right now. However, Fonehouse isn't one of the participating retailers of the £100 cashback deal.

So if you'd sooner buy from a name that's a bit more familiar and get the £100 cashback mentioned above, then John Lewis is looking like a great option. Ordinarily, it stocks the SIM-free Galaxy S9 for £569 - still a very handsome price, and it comes down to £469 with the £100 cashback as mentioned above - so less than that Fonehouse offer above.

But then using the store's price match offer combined with the £100 cashback from Samsung, John Lewis should let you get the extra £70 off as well and bring the total price to £399.

How to claim your Samsung cashback

Samsung has full instructions - along with terms and conditions - of how to claim the £100 cashback on the S9.

The long and short of it is that you need to claim it within 30 days of purchase and need to give Samsung the IMEI number (basically the serial number) of the phone you've bought, together with proof of purchase.

Once everything is verified, voila! You'll get the £100 straight to your chosen bank account within the next 30 days.