2020 Epsom Derby live stream: how to watch today's Triple Crown race online for free

The 2020 Epsom Derby looks set to be one of the most unpredictable in the history of the storied UK Triple Crown race, with no clear favourite to succeed last year's winner, Anthony Van Dyck. Of the warm Derby predictions out there, English King is probably the most fancied. He won the Lingfield Derby Trial in June, as Van Dyck did in 2019, and is being ridden by legendary jockey Frankie Dettori - fresh off a hat-trick at Ascot. Read on for all the best ways to watch the Epsom Derby - live stream today's race online from anywhere by following our guide.

Epsom Derby 2020 essentials The Investec Derby 2020 is scheduled for 4.55pm BST on Saturday, July 4. TV coverage is available for the entire day courtesy of ITV and starts on ITV 1 at 1.25pm ahead of the first race. This means it's easy to watch a free Epsom Derby live stream online, thanks to ITV Hub. Brits abroad can take advantage of an incredible ExpressVPN deal to access the service just like they would at home.

Kameko is equally fancied, however, having won the first-leg of this year's Triple Crown - the 2000 Guineas - at Newmarket. The likes of Russian Emperor and Vatican City are also being tipped, while at longer Epsom Derby odds, outsider Max Vega is regarded as the wild card of choice by many.

The Derby, as it's more widely known amongst horse racing fans in the UK, dates back to 1780 - when it was first staged with a purse of £1065 and 15 shillings at stake. Now ready for its 241st running, it has the distinction of being the UK's most lucrative flat race, with prize money totalling over £1.6m this year - or more than $2m in new money. And as the second-leg of the prestigious UK Triple Crown series, it's without question of the pinnacles of Thoroughbred racing in the country.

The Derby is restricted to 3-year-old Thoroughbreds and the undulating terrain at Epsom makes it particularly hard turf to conquer - let alone predict - so it's a race that shouldn't be missed by fans of the gee-gees - or any sport, for that matter. With that in mind, here's how to watch the Epsom Derby 2020 - live stream today's race online wherever you are in the world.

How to watch a FREE Epsom Derby live stream from the UK

As we've hinted at, the 2020 Epsom Derby will shown live in the UK on free-to-air channel ITV - so anyone can stream it using the channel's ITV Hub platform. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, it has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device of choice and you should be away. ITV's Epsom TV coverage starts at 1.25pm BST on Saturday, June 4 (on ITV1) with the main Investec Derby race set for 4.55pm. The other highlight of the day? You can also watch the Oaks 2020 at 3.40pm. Like the Derby, it's also a Group 1 race and one of the UK's five 'classics' - normally warranting its own meet at Epsom. But due to current circumstances, both will be run within an hour of each other this Saturday. For the truly interested, the Epsom Oaks differs in that it's restricted to 3-year-old fillies (female horses, in racing terminology) - while the Derby is run by exclusively by colts (male horses) of the same age.

How to watch the Epsom Derby live from abroad

While anyone in the UK will find it easy to watch ITV's extensive Epsom 2020 coverage, Brits who find themselves away from home may encounter a problem accessing the service's online streaming platform - due to geo-blocking.

Where this is the case, people who hold a valid TV license in Blighty could consider using a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content and services you already pay for back home - but from anywhere in the world.