Broadband deal of the week: free upgrade to Vodafone's fastest fibre - only £23 a month

You may as well call off the fibre internet search...Vodafone has you sorted, with a free upgrade and the best broadband deal on the market when it comes to mega fast fibre - as long as you order by this Thursday.

With a promotion more suited to Black Friday than Halloween, the scarily good offer will give you its Superfast 2 plan for the price of regular Superfast 1 - that means you get average speeds of 63Mb, which is almost double of the usual 35Mb.

This is the cheapest mega fast fibre package around this week, so if you live in a busy home or you simply want to browse, game or stream seamlessly then this is the deal for you.

It costs £23 a month to most people or a pretty incredible £21 a month if you also have your phone contract with Vodafone. Of course, when the deal is this good, we'd expect it to only be available for a limited amount of time.

Vodafone's cheap fibre broadband deal in full:

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23pm (or £21 for existing Vodafone customers)

If you've got a need for speed than this is the fibre broadband deal for you. Apart from boasting average download speeds of 63Mb with guaranteed a minimum of 55Mb (or your money back) it is the best value fibre broadband deal around. You can get all of this for £23 a month or, if you're a Vodafone mobile phone customer, a mere £21 a month.

Want more with your broadband deal?

Although this is the cheapest broadband deal out there for these speeds, we understand that you might just want something cheaper or fibre optic internet might just not be accessible in your area.

Well, if you don't live in a busy house hold or speed isn't your concern, why not try the Post Office unlimited broadband deal. You don't have to pay anything upfront and it's only £15.90 a month! However it is important to note that it offers average speeds of only 11Mb.

For those of you who want a freebie with their broadband why not consider BT? Its Superfast Fibre broadband deal for £28.99 a month guarantees 50Mb fibre speeds and offers a £80 pre-paid Mastercard. That's an ace freebie - who doesn't want £80?

Or if you want the freebie but you want it cheaper why not try Plusnet Unlimited Broadband? Their average speeds of 10Mb may seem slow but this will cost you only £18.99 a month. Plus it's throwing in a free pre-paid £75 credit card.

