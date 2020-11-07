Australia vs New Zealand live stream: watch free Tri-Nations 2020 rugby from anywhere

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Wallabies as after suffering a comprehensive 27-7 defeat at the hands of the All Blacks in the second Bledisloe Cup match, Australia lost the third Test by the utterly embarrassing scoreline of 43-5. The humiliation was compounded by the fact that last week's match doubled as the 2020 Tri-Nations opener - or Rugby Championship, as it's now officially known. So while Bledisloe Cup honours are heading to Wellington regardless - for the 18th straight time - the Aussies can still salvage some pride and a decent start to the new competition with the right result today.

Live stream Australia vs New Zealand now This Saturday's Australia vs New Zealand match is being played at Lang Park is Brisbane with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm AEDT / 9.45pm NZDT, which is an 8.45am start GMT in the UK. The clash is being shown on free-to-air Network 10 in Oz, as well as on he country's Kayo Sports streaming service. In New Zealand, you'll need access to Sky Sports - but wherever you are, having a good VPN in your pack will let you stream your preferred coverage all over the world.

New coach Dave Rennie's honeymoon as Wallabies boss is most certainly over, and he's ringing the changes after last week's defeat with new names in Australia's starting XI compared to the last Test - most notably Noah Lolesio being punted straight back to the bench in favour of utility man Reece Hodge starting only his second Test at fly-half, while Waratahs flanker Lachlan Swinton is also in line for his first Wallabies cap.

The Bledisloe Cup safely in hand, New Zealand have made some alterations of their own, with All Blacks captain Sam Cane handing out a first Test starting jersey to Akira Ioane.

Today's venue, Lang Park in Brisbane, has proved a tougher ground for the Kiwis - but they still enter as heavy favourites, even with a mixture of new and old blood. Read on as we explain how to watch Tri Nations rugby online and get an Australia vs New Zealand live stream wherever you are in the world right now, including for free.

Kayo Sports: all you need to know about the excellent sports streaming service

How to live stream New Zealand vs Australia from outside your country

Wanting to watch the rugby from Down Under, the UK or in North America? Just scroll down and you'll see all your options listed out there. But you'll run into problems if you try to access that stream online when you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to stream the rugby live from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

ExpressVPN is our #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. That's thanks to its speed, security and sheer ease-of-use. Plus, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Australia vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch the Wallabies in Australia for FREE

The great news for Wallabies fans is that today's game is being shown absolutely free on Network 10, with coverage getting started at 7.45pm AEDT today (Saturday, November 7). That means you can also watch online at the 10 Play website or on your tablet or phone (both Android and Apple) via the 10 Play app.

Fox Sports Australia also has the rights to show this Bledisloe Cup clash with the All Blacks. Don't have/want Fox? Your other option is to grab a sub from the superb Kayo Sports. It's the carries loads of sporting events and you can cancel any time.

It offers loads of cool features, including things like SplitView, which lets you watch up to four different streams on the same window, and interactive live stats. If you happen to miss a game but don't have time to watch a full replay, Kayo Minis will get you up to date with all the highlights in bite-sized clips.

Better yet, the basic Kayo Sports package allows you to stream your favourite sports across two devices simultaneously, or you can opt for the premium package and stream across three different devices at once.

Kayo Sports basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month

Kayo’s Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You’ll have access to Kayo’s features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there’s no lock-in contract.View Deal

How to watch the All Blacks vs Wallabies in New Zealand: live stream the Tri Nations 2020

There's no free way to watch today's second Tri Nations clash and final Bledisloe Cup encounter in New Zealand - Sky Sports has the coverage in New Zealand. For those without a subscription, free-to-air Prime will have delayed coverage of today's game as well as each All Blacks match during the tournament. If you're looking to stream the coverage live to your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. Coverage is on Sky Sport 1, with kick-off set for 9.45pm NZDT. Outside New Zealand today? You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions below to tune in to your coverage.

How to live stream Australia vs New Zealand Tri-Nations in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights so you'll need to have that if you want to catch today's match between the All Blacks and the Wallabies. For streaming on your mobile device, Sky Go is the service you need. You can also stream the Sky Sports coverage live via Now TV , which offers attractive limited-time passes for Sky Sports starting at £9.99 per day. Getting it for a month is the best value however, costing £34 for all that sport - you'll also get Premier League football, cricket, NFL and loads more. Coverage begins at 8.45am GMT Saturday morning on Sky Sports Main Event. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the games, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Tri Nations 2020 live stream: can I watch the Wallabies vs All Blacks live in the US?

ESPN+ and NBC Sports Gold are usually on hand to show top-tier rugby action in the USA, and the rights for the third Australia vs New Zealand Bledisloe Cup clash belongs to ESPN in this instance. Action gets under way around 4.45am ET / 1.45am PT in States, so you'll need to get up early or stay up late - find our more about the service and how to get the best deal on it with our ESPN+ guide.

Australia vs New Zealand live stream in Canada