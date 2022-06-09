Canadian Open live stream: how to watch 2022 PGA golf online and without cable

Golfing purists will be turning their eyes to the action at St Georges from Thursday to Sunday to watch the 2022 Canadian Open. While the controversial LIV Golf tournament in London will likely be getting the lion's share of sporting headlines, there's the serious business of the PGA Tour going on and Rory McIlroy has a title to defend. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 RBC Canadian Open live stream online with or without cable this week, with fans in the US able to watch all the golf on ESPN+ (opens in new tab).

Back after a two-year Covid-enforced hiatus, this year's Canadian Open boasts a field featuring five of the world’s top players, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Alongside him, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith, Tony Finau and Shane Lowry will also be aiming to claim the winner's $1.566 million share of the $8.7 million tournament purse.

Rory McIlroy will also likely be in the mix come Sunday, with the defending champ looking to replicate his performance from all the way back in 2019 which saw him storm to a seven-shot victory.

The fourth-oldest national open in the world, and one of the most popular events on the tour, this year's event marks the sixth time St George's Golf and Country Club has hosted the Canadian Open. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a RBC Canadian Open live stream online, so that you don't miss a moment.

ESPN+ is the best way to watch the RBC Canadian Open online in the US, with full live broadcasts of each day's play, including featured group coverage. It's $6.99 per month and doesn't require cable.

$6.99 per month gets you ESPN+ which includes the RBC Canadian Open and all the PGA action. The Disney Bundle ($13.99) buys you access to all three services – ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu – with the one cut-price subscription.

Watch RBC Canadian Open 2022 on TV in the US

Golf fans based in the US can watch on the Golf Channel and NBC on cable but it's worth remembering that ESPN Plus is the only place to watch extended live coverage of each day's play at St George's Golf and Country Club, including featured groups coverage. The Golf Channel's coverage runs from 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Thursday and Friday. At the weekend the channel's coverage runs from 1pm ET / 10am PT to 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. CBS is also showing the action from 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. Coverage gets underway on ESPN Plus, meanwhile, at 6.45am ET / 3.45am PT from Thursday through to Sunday. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website and log in with your cable credentials to stream its coverage online.

How to watch RBC Canadian Open 2022 without cable

Canada: Watch the 2022 RBC Canadian Open live stream

In Canada, you can watch the 2022 RBC Canadian Open on TSN and CTV, with the networks showing all four rounds of the tournament. Coverage gets underway at 3pm ET / 12pm each day. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a RBC Canadian Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. CTV does not offer a streaming-only subscription option.

How to watch the Canadian Open live stream in UK

Golf fans based in the UK can tune into the RBC Canadian Open on Sky Sports, which has the rights to PGA Tour golf. Live coverage of the RBC Canadian Open is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 5pm BST for all four rounds of the tournament. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract.

Watch a Canadian Open live in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 RBC Canadian Open on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 8pm AEDT for each round. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final day's action takes place on Monday! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream the RBC Canadian Open golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.