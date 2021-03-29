The best OnePlus 9 deals and OnePlus 9 Pro deals in March 2021

OnePlus 9 deals have now landed, offering the second major Android release of 2021. With two devices - the 9 and 9 Pro - now available, which is the right one for you?

Those who are after flagship specs will be especially impressed with the OnePlus 9 Pro deals. Complete with a top-notch 120Hz refresh rate QHD AMOLED display, Android's powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a huge battery, this is a device ready to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or iPhone 12 Pro Max.

However, those who don't have as much money to splash will find an excellent performance with the smaller OnePlus 9 as well. While it has a lower resolution display, it holds onto a similar screen size and can also use 120Hz refresh rates.

Both devices use the same Snapdragon chipset and, interestingly, have entered into a collaboration with the famous Hasselblad camera company to provide an innovative and powerful new camera set-up.

In other words, both devices are powerful, offering some of the best performances around right now. And while OnePlus 9 deals are for those wanting a powerful but affordable phone, the OnePlus 9 Pro deals are perfect for anyone wanting the best OnePlus can offer.

And because both phones are currently in their pre-order period, you can get a free gift when you order. Buy the OnePlus 9, and you'll get a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z. Go for the Pro model, and you'll hold onto those headphones but also get a wireless warp charger too.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro SIM-free deals

The contracts on the Three network above will be a great choice for many, but if you want the smartphone at its lowest overall price, a SIM-free plan will actually be the best way to go.

Yes, you will have to pay a larger fee upfront, but if you pair that with some cheap SIM-only deals, you'll end up paying far less than a contract. Plus, with the OnePlus series exclusively available from Three, this is the only way to get it on another network.

Go for the cheaper OnePlus 9, and you'll be paying £729. Upgrade to the OnePlus 9 Pro, and that cost will jump to £829.

(Image credit: Future)

OnePlus 9 Pro review in brief A big hitter in all categories Specifications Screen size: 6.7-inch Resolution: 1440 x 3216 Weight: 197g Rear camera: 48MP, 50MP, 8MP and 2MP OS: Android 11 RAM: 8/12GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 4500mAh Reasons to buy + Impressive camera technology + Excellent power and battery + Premium design Reasons to avoid - Big price tag

OnePlus 9

The cheaper of the two new handsets, the OnePlus 9, is here to compete with the iPhone 12 or the Samsung Galaxy S21. And despite being the lower spec of the two new devices, OnePlus has still created a top handset.

With a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the display is, in typical OnePlus fashion, top-notch for the price. They've fit in a 4500mAh battery and included QI wireless charging.

As for the camera, OnePlus has worked with the legendary Hasselblad company to produce an excellent snapper. With a 48MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide, as well as a Hasselblad Pro mode and color correction, this is a camera we're excited to try out.



Read our full OnePlus 9 review

OnePlus 9 Pro



Upgrade to the OnePlus 9 Pro, and yes, you'll be paying a higher price, but you'll get a few key spec bumps. The screen is slightly larger at 6.7-inches, but the quality is vastly improved.

It is an AMOLED WQHD resolution and still offers the same 120Hz refresh rate. The camera is an improved version of the above, throwing in 8K video at 30fps and 4K at 120fps.

The main camera features 16x the pixel count of standard 1080p, and users can shoot in 12-bit RAW format for 64x the color compared to most other smartphones, or so OnePlus says.

Overall, both of these smartphones are built with the camera in mind. Both handsets come with the Snapdragon 888 - Android's most powerful processor.

Read our full OnePlus 9 Pro review