Save over a third on this Eufy home security camera system

Amazon is offering a great deal on the EufyCam 2C home security camera system that brings it down from its list price of £229.99 to just £149.99 – that’s only £10 more than the lowest price we’ve seen. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best video doorbell deals in your region.)

The EufyCam 2C two-camera kit is currently on sale at Amazon for £159.99, but you can also apply an extra £10 discount via a voucher at the checkout to bring it down to £149.99 – and this offer is open to everyone, not just Amazon Prime customers.

The best home security cameras make it easy to keep an eye on your property when you’re not at home, but they can be expensive so a good home security camera deal is always welcome.

Today's best home security camera deal in the UK

EufyCam 2C two camera kit: £229.99 £149.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - Amazon has knocked 30% off the price of this Eufy home security camera, which records footage in Full HD when motion is detected. On top of this, you can apply a £10 voucher at the checkout, bringing the camera down to just £149.99. While this isn’t as low as the price we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it is still very good value, but we don’t know how long this deal will be available for, so we suggest you snap it up quickly.

The EufyCam 2C is a pared-down version of the EufyCam 2 Pro , which records more detailed footage at a resolution of 2K. However, for most people, the EufyCam 2C will be sufficient unless you plan to mount the camera up high and still want to capture details such as car number plates. The EufyCam 2C also has a shorter battery life - Eufy says it will last 180 days between charges, compared to the one-year battery life of the EufyCam 2 Pro.

Both models enable you to review recordings at a late date without the need for a subscription, with footage recorded by the cameras stored locally on the included base station. Up to 16GB of video can be stored on the base station at any one time, which Eufy says equates to around a month’s worth of footage.

More home security camera deals

You can see all of today’s best home security camera deals in your region below