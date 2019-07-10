The best Samsung Galaxy A80 deals to pre-order now

Perfectly combining affordable pricing and high-end specs, Samsung Galaxy A80 deals are now here to pre-order. With one of the most unique camera features we've seen on a mobile phone to date, the Galaxy A80 manages to stand out from the crowd - and it can be yours from July 19 if you order now.

The feature Samsung has really emphasised here is the camera. With just one set of cameras - for both selfies and front-facing shots - Samsung's new rotating camera is truly innovative.

That means that unlike most phones, both your selfies and landscape shots will receive the same level of quality and number of effects. But it isn't just the snapper that is impressive on the Samsung Galaxy A80. With a 3700mAh battery, powerful processor and a multi-layer security system, this is a high-tech phone all the way through.

As part of what now seems common place during the early pre-order period of a new phone, Samsung Galaxy A80 deals also come with a free gift. A number of retailers (including Samsung itself) are offering a pair of AKG Y500 headphones (worth £129) when you pre-order the device.

Samsung Galaxy A80 deals seem to fall somewhere in between the more affordable Galaxy A70 deals and Samsung's pricier Galaxy S10e deals. While it doesn't get a price tag as cheap as the rest of the new A series or the specs of the S10 collection, it gets a bit of both making it one of Samsung's more rounded devices.

Ready to pre-order your new Galaxy A80? You can see all of the best offers down below, ranging from cheap and cheerful all the way through to massive data contracts.

Samsung Galaxy A80 review

Samsung Galaxy A80 review in brief More than just a rotating camera gimmick SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2400 | Rear camera: 48 + 8MP | Front Camera: 32MP | Weight: 220g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB | External storage: No | Battery: 3700mAh Reasons to Buy Fun rotating camera Excellent, notch-less screen Plenty of power and storage Reasons to Avoid No headphone jack

Don't be fooled by the flipping pop-up camera, this phone is far more than a one-trick pony. With a powerful 3700mAh battery, a Full HD+ display, octa-core chipset and 8GB of ram, the Galaxy A80 is pumped full of high-end specs. Don't want to splash out on Samsung's S10 series? This could be the way to go.

Read our Samsung Galaxy A80 review here

Buying the phone SIM-free and pairing it with an affordable SIM only deal could be a better way to get the phone for some. With an RRP of £579 this phone is slightly more affordable than the likes of Galaxy S10e deals.

