The best iPhone XR deals pre-Black Friday 2018

When you consider quality and cost, we genuinely believe that the iPhone XR was the pick of the phones announced at Apple's huge launch event back in September. The only big question now is whether any discounts will be available on iPhone XR deals by the time Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 roll around.

Going all out on the screen, camera and features, but for a much lower cost of the more premium iPhones in the series, we think that this will be the smartphone that sells best in the remainder of 2018. We're not shy in saying that the iPhone XR has got us really excited about Apple smartphones again. With the looks and some of the smarts of the top-of-the-range models in the family but with a much lower price tag, we can really effuse about the latest and greatest iPhone XR deals without hesitation.

With its array of bright new colours and that luscious Liquid Retina display, the iPhone XR is a massive leap up from the iPhone 8. The bezels are pretty much gone, which means hello notch and goodbye home button. And that souped up A12 Bionic chipset is bringing a lot of power to the iPhone XR's brains.

Ready to buy? Well, with TechRadar's helping hand - and, more crucially, our custom-made price comparison - you can be sure that you won't pay over the odds for your iPhone XR deal.

iPhone XR deals: today's top 5 best in the UK

iPhone XR | £365 upfront | 3GB data | 1,000 minutes | Unlimited texts | £23pm

The total two year price of this super cheap iPhone XR deal is less than £200 more than the RRP of the handset on its own. That makes it well worth a look if big data isn't your main priority and you just want to pay as little as possible each month. And then there's that general smug feeling that £23 bills bestow for the next 24 months. Sweet. Total cost over 24 months is £917 View this cheap iPhone XR deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone XR | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48pm

This has been the tariff that all the big retailers have been trying to undercut each other on. And that can only mean great news for you, because the total two year cost has already sunk below the £1,200-mark and keeps on getting better. Check out all that data, the meagre upfront cost and sub-£50 bills and rejoice to the God of phone deals. Total cost over 24 months is £1,152 See this XR deal on EE at Affordable Mobiles

iPhone XR | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £45pm

The competition is tough, but this improved tariff has now emerged as one of our favourites of the early iPhone XR offers. The amount of data you get each month is astonishing and the balance between monthly and upfront spend is pretty fair. Plus, you get the benefit of those O2 Priority rewards, too. You can't go far wrong with this. Total cost over 24 months is £1,129 View this cheap iPhone XR deal at Mobile Phones Direct

iPhone XR | £99 upfront | All-you-can-eat data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £50pm

Well this is a lot more affordable than we thought it would be. Three was always going to be the network offering all-you-can-eat data, but we assumed the monthly price would be waaaaaaay over £50. The upfront spend is reasonable too. So if it's all the data you need, it's all the data you'll get with Three. Total cost over 24 months is £1,299 Get this AYCE iPhone XR deal direct from Three

iPhone XR 256GB | £100 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £53pm

Want to make sure that you have ample room for all your photos, music and podcasts? Then it doesn't cost too much more to crank things up to the 256GB model. You're back to the UK's fastest 4G network here, with those same £53 bills and £100 upfront. And you don't even have to go short on data. Total cost over 24 months is £1,372 See this big storage XR deal on EE from Mobiles.co.uk

Now let's break down the best iPhone XR deals by network...

iPhone XR deals on EE: the best today

iPhone XR deals on O2: the best today

iPhone XR deals on Vodafone: the best today

iPhone XR deals on Three: the best today

iPhone XR review in brief

Best value flagship iPhone you can buy

Screen size: 6.1-inch | Display: Liquid Retina 828 x 1792 | Rear camera: 12MP | Weight: 194g | OS: iOS 12 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB | External storage: No | Battery: 2942mAh

Delicious large display

Camera improvements

Lots of fun colours to choose from

Chunkier design than some

The home button is dead, long live the notch! It features on what immediately becomes the best value iPhone on the market, with the iPhone XR having all the appearance of more premium models but at a considerably lower cost.

There's no dual lens here, but the main camera does have a 12MP sensor and smart HDR. Excellent photos - in low light or otherwise - are more or less guaranteed. The innards are as finely tuned as ever and call is shallow but we're loving that clutch of new colours. A welcome change from muted Space Grey and Rose Gold.

If you've been an iPhone user for a while and have been waiting for an end to the customary incremental upgrades Apple usually launches, then 2018 may be the time to upgrade your iPhone.

Read TechRadar's full iPhone XR review