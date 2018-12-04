The best BlackBerry Key2 deals in December 2018

The BlackBerry Key2 is all about productivity. It wants you to get things done, quickly and accurately - just as long as those 'things' revolve around typing.

So if you're an email, messaging or social warrior then the full, physical QWERTY keyboard on the BlackBerry Key2 is the best around. And talking of the best around, we'll help you find the very cheapest Key2 deals available in the UK right now.

BlackBerry Mobile took a lot of criticism of its keyboard from the KeyOne and so have returned to past BlackBerry glories with its full set of keys on its second generation, board-toting flagship. There's even a fingerprint scanner subtly hidden in the space bar.

It's not just a keyboard that you're getting though. The Key2 features Android 8, a full HD 4.5-inch display, Snapdragon 660 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, dual 12MP + 12MP rear cameras and a 3,500mAh battery that actually lasts two days.

Check out our interactive comparison chart to find the best BlackBerry Key2 deal for you - ranging from big data needs to the lowest price. If you want the handset on its own, without committing to a contract, we've got the best price and where to find it as well.

Unlocked BlackBerry Key2 SIM-free deals

The BlackBerry Key2 has an RRP of £579 for the SIM-free handset direct from BlackBerry Mobile, but it can be had for less if you shop around.

One way to save a money is to buy the phone outright and use a separate SIM, from our best SIM only deals. They start from under five pounds per month and give much more flexibility than getting locked into a contract.

Take a look at our unlocked Key2 comparison table below to see some of the stockists that are selling the new BlackBerry Key2 smartphone - some of them are cheaper than the RRP!

BlackBerry Key2

BlackBerry Key2 review in brief The ultimate keyboard phone with great battery life SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 4.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1620 | Weight: 168g | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 8MP | OS: Android 8.1 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 3,500mAh Reasons to Buy Excellent keyboard Super battery life Reasons to Avoid 3:2 screen aspect ratio is odd Not great for gaming or movies

The BlackBerry Key2 offers something that isn’t widely available. It’s the only way to type on a physical smartphone keyboard without having to carry around a beat-up old pre-Android BlackBerry.

The Key2 continues BlackBerry's fascinating comeback story with a sequel that gives us 20% larger keys, a sturdier aluminium design, a faster chipset, and the shortcut-focused Speed Key.

Anyone who has ever said 'I miss my old BlackBerry' should give the BlackBerry Key2 a shot.

Read TechRadar's full BlackBerry Key2 review