I can’t live without a 4K Blu-ray player for high-quality movie viewing — this Panasonic is among the best and is now down 25%

With video streaming services seemingly on a constant mission to increase monthly prices in the name of ‘better content’, it’s perhaps no surprise that the idea of collecting physical media is becoming more popular.

We’ve seen it with the post-Covid resurgence of vinyl records, and more recently, CDs have been slowly but surely coming back. It’s not just music where physical media can offer a better experience though – the same can be said of movies. Naturally, we here at TechRadar value the best-possible picture and sound when watching films, so we’d consider a 4K Blu-ray player an essential part of any true movie buff’s setup.

If you’re keen on going physical and don’t yet own a player (or need an upgrade), the five-star Panasonic UB820 has had AU$230 shaved off its price at PB Tech, making it a very easy recommendation.

Save 25% (AU$229.14) Panasonic DP-UB820: was AU$929 now AU$699.86 at PBTech This Panasonic 4K Blu-ray player delivers on multiple fronts. It includes support for all major HDR formats, and serves up a hugely immersive and impactful picture, backed up with a strong audio performance.

While it is possible to spend less on a 4K Blu-ray player, doing so often can potentially involve some compromises, such as missing out on what many could consider essential features — support for all the major HDR formats, for example.

That’s not the case with the Panasonic DP-UB820. In our review of the 4K Blu-ray player, we said it “offers fantastic 4K image reproduction with vivid colours, deep black levels and stunning contrast, particularly when it comes to Dolby Vision”, and even its 4K upscaling is effective.

It’s a similar story for audio, which we said is “superb, with Dolby Atmos effects coming through clear and adding that extra layer of immersion to any movie”.

So while its price may seem like quite the investment, if you’re a serious film lover you’ll be well rewarded with a cinema-like experience from the comfort of your home.

I did notice this player is also discounted in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, where it’s dropped to AU$745. It’s the same price at The Good Guys, too.

However, it’s PB Tech that has the best price by some margin at AU$699.86.

Still, it’s worth mentioning that the DP-UB820 is significantly more expensive than Panasonic’s next model down, even at its discounted price — especially as some users may have little use for features such as analogue audio outputs for older receivers and slightly more advanced upscaling.

If the high-end model is still a bit too rich for you, the Panasonic DP-UB450 is the mid-range option, and is available at its (more affordable) regular price of AU$449 at Amazon, while the entry-level DP-UB150, which lacks a dedicated HDMI output for audio, is available for AU$337 at Appliances Online or Appliance Central.

The UB150 supports basic HDR10 and HLG, but lacks Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and misses out on Wi-Fi connectivity. The UB450 adds Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, along with Dolby Atmos audio. It also misses out on Wi-Fi connectivity.

Of course, with any 4K Blu-ray player, you’ll need to consider the cost of building your physical disc collection. The upside is you’ll get better quality compared to streaming via a video-on-demand service, and that you’ll actually own your movies and shows — something which sounds increasingly appealing on the back of the news that Sony recently remotely deleted over 500 ‘purchased’ movies from their owners’ digital libraries.