Samsung's massive Memorial Day sale ends tonight - last chance to get a free 4K TV, a Galaxy S24 Ultra from $549.99, and $1,150 off a Tab S9 Ultra

We've entered the final day of the latest Discover Samsung sale so it's your last chance to secure big savings on some of the manufacturer's most popular and highly-rated tech products.

Samsung has brought back a few favorites for the last 24 hours, including record-low prices for the Galaxy S24 series, savings of up to $3,000 on OLED TVs, big trade-in rebates on tablets and a free TV with the new Galaxy Book4 Edge.

• Browse the full sale at Samsung

One of the best deals I must point out is that you can get up to $970 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This discount comes from a free double storage upgrade to 512GB worth $120, an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $750, and $100 of free Samsung Credit to spend elsewhere in the store.

So, by parting with a relatively new handset, you could come away with a premium flagship device for as little as $549.99 - plus some Galaxy Buds2 Pro at no extra cost. It's an impressive value-for-money offer and bundle for Android fans.

If you're in the market for a powerful new laptop, consider this pre-order deal on the latest Galaxy Book4 Edge. As well as a high-performance device with the exciting Snapdragon X Elite chipset at its core, you also get a 50-inch 4K TV for free. It's a frankly ridiculous freebie that would work as a suitable display for a smaller room.

There are dozens of premium TV deals in the Discover Samsung sale, too. This includes several displays that we've reviewed highly and have placed in our best TV guide slashed to record-low prices. A standout is the Samsung 65-inch S95C 4K OLED TV for $1,999.99 (was $3,299.99) – that's a big $1,300 saving on a TV we awarded five stars out of five when we reviewed it.

Just remember that these offers are only set to run for another 24 hours, although there's a good chance many of them will run over into the manufacturer's Memorial Day sales on Monday. In any case, we don't expect any offer to be beaten, so check out all of our top picks below.

Discover Samsung sale - the best 16 deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (512GB): was $1,419.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

This Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offer is a special deal indeed. As standard, you get $120 off thanks to the free double storage upgrade to 512GB. There’s also up to $750 off the phone via a trade-in rebate, plus you get $100 of Samsung Credit to spend elsewhere at the store on earbuds, a smartwatch or other tech. You need to hand over a fairly new device to get the biggest discount, but with the maximum saving, you can get this stunning flagship for just $550.

Samsung Galaxy S24 (256GB): was $859.99 now $799.99 at Samsung

The S24 is a beast of a phone that now comes with double the amount of storage for free. Plus, you can save up to an extra $535 when you trade in your existing handset. For the price, you get excellent battery life, top-draw performance, and a gorgeous design. All of this is backed up by that extra storage, giving you all the space required for your favourite apps, photos, and videos.

Samsung 65-inch S95C 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

The Discover Samsung sale features a new record-low price for the 65-inch S95C OLED TV. This isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and you can now get the 65-inch model on sale for $1,599.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

Samsung QN90C 75-inch 4K QLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Samsung’s mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this big price cut on the enormous 75-inch version. As we found in our Samsung QN90C review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. All of that wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's early Memorial Day has slashed $1,300 off the massive 75-inch The Frame QLED TV, bringing the price down to a record low of $1,999.99. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 55-inch Q60C 4K QLED TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung Q60C is a great option for those who want a more budget-friendly QLED display. You get a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology for solid overall picture and sound quality at a budget-friendly price. All for under $600? It's fantastic value for this feature-packed display.

Samsung 65-inch QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV: was $4,999.99 now $2,999.99 at Samsung

8K TVs sure are expensive, but if you do want one of the highest quality displays available right now then this Samsung SN900C is the one to go for following this $2,000 discount. It's a slightly older version of the near-identical set that currently sits atop our best 8K TV list so you can't get much better than that for this sort of price.

Samsung The Freestyle (2nd Gen): was $799.99 now $599.99 at Samsung

Samsung's portable projector is one of the most innovative we've seen, and it's now selling for its lowest-ever price direct from Samsung. Portables are great for outdoor movie nights but can also be set up anywhere you want to get a big 100-inch HD-res image. The Freestyle leads our list of the best portable projectors, so this is a deal we can enthusiastically recommend.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299.99 now $239.99 at Samsung

The flat discount on this Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is solid, but the biggest savings come when you trade-in your current wearable at the same time as you can get a boosted rebate of up to $200. That could bring the watch down to an eye-watering $39.99. And, the smartwatch is great too, according to our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review. Sure, it's an iterative upgrade over the previous model, but it's still a stellar Android wearable for fitness and sleep tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,199 now from $149.99 at Samsung

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the latest release in Samsung's lineup of high-end tablets, and this combination of a straight discount and an enhanced trade-in rebate slashes the price dramatically. With the right device to hand over, you can get it for as low as $149.99, although most devices drop the price by around $400 - $600. This latest iteration comes with new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display for solid all-around performance, plus fantastic picture quality whether you're working, streaming TV shows, or playing games. Upgrades are minimal compared to the last generation model, but we still thought this raised the bar for Android tablets in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus: was $269.99 now $209.99 at Samsung

Here's another chance to get the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for its lowest price yet. It's a sensible buy following this $60 discount if you need a straightforward tablet for general use. You get a reasonably sized and responsive 10.9-inch display, a decent 128GB of storage for important files and apps, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for improved audio, and a slick design.

Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $399.99 now $279.99 at Samsung

A decent $120 saving is available on the lightweight and versatile Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum. We haven't tested this model specifically, but in our previous Samsung Bespoke Jet review, we found the manufacturer can create appliances to rival even the best cordless vacuums by Dyson and Shark so this one shouldn't be ignored at such a great price.

49-inch Samsung Odyssey G95C Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,499.99 now $799.99 at Samsung

The frankly quite ridiculous 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 is always a popular pick when it's on sale for those after a gigantic ultrawide gaming monitor and it's actually good value this far under $1,000. Our Samsung Odyssey G9 review awarded it 4.5 stars out of five for its fantastic image quality, luminous HDR, slick design and glorious dedication to excess.

Galaxy Book4 Edge: pre-order now and get a free 50-inch 4K TV

The Galaxy Book4 Edge isn't out yet, but if you choose to pre-order one of these upcoming premium laptops then Samsung will throw in a 50-inch 4K for free. Interest in these devices is high due to the powerful Snapdragon X Elite chipset that will deliver terrific overall performance and the ability to make full use of certain AI features. Expect our review to come shortly once we've had some proper hands-on time with the laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was $229.99 now $169.99 at Samsung

"Easily the best yet" – that's what we wrote in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review. With big improvements over previous versions when it comes to audio quality, noise cancellation, comfort and design, these are an excellent pair of premium earbuds that should be well on your radar following this $50 discount.