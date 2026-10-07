Disney+ subscriptions just dropped to their lowest Aussie prices since November 2025

We’ve reached a point where subscribing to all the various video streaming services has become outrageously expensive — so it’s a very welcome move to see Disney Plus handing out a generous discount on its annual subscription tiers.

The move is unexpected to say the least and I, for one, am jumping on this opportunity so I can catch up (and rewatch) my favourite shows. In fact, this discount is similar to what we saw during November last year, when Disney+ offered a Black Friday discount, but the subscription tiers were also cheaper at the time (the prices have since gone up).

This offer won't last till Black Friday 2026 though — it's available to new and returning customers only until October 21. So don't miss out.

I’ve previously subscribed to Disney Plus, but had to cancel because costs began to spiral. Nevertheless, some of the shows I managed to watch earlier this year have made it to my all-time favourites list, and its recent addition of ESPN in Australia and New Zealand (for my fix of NBA and NFL games) means it has also become one of my must-have services. Throw in a still-lengthy watchlist of shows and movies, and the timing of this Disney Plus deal couldn’t be more perfect.

If you haven’t subscribed to Disney Plus before, the service in Australia and New Zealand isn’t only exclusive to the family-friendly content the studio is famous for. Apart from ESPN, the platform has a more diverse library via its Hulu content hub for more grown-up shows and movies, including the historical epic Shogun and the recent revival of Scrubs.

Of course, there’s also Disney properties like Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, 20th Century and classic animation if you’re a fan of those too.

Joining Shogun and Scrubs in my top three favourite Disney Plus shows is Andor, a spy thriller set in the Star Wars universe that precedes the events of the original films. Here’s why I recommend watching these shows once you subscribe to Disney Plus to make it worth shelling out for a full year.

Shogun (2024-ongoing)

(Image credit: FX)

Set in feudal Japan in 1600, Shogun is based on a novel (and later a miniseries in 1980) that’s loosely based on how European interests and internal conflicts brought about the reestablishment of the Shogun as Japan’s main head of state.

It’s a fantastic show for history buffs, but it also has riveting storytelling, brilliant acting performances and, well, a lot (and I mean a lot) of blood and gore. That said, it’s not suitable for younger viewers, but if you’re of appropriate age and interested in the time period, setting and characters inspired by real-life historical figures, you’re in for a treat. We’ve also named it one of the best shows of 2024.

This Disney Plus deal comes at a great time, as you’d be able to catch season two, which is likely to premiere sometime in early to mid-2027, and still have plenty of time to watch season one beforehand.

Scrubs (2001-2010, 2026-ongoing)

(Image credit: ABC/YouTube)

Hospital dramas have had a recent resurgence in the cultural zeitgeist with the popularity of HBO Max’s The Pitt, and it has also been one of my favourite shows of the past year. On the flipside, the hospital-based sitcom Scrubs has also seen a revival earlier this year, featuring most of the core cast of characters.

First premiering in 2001, Scrubs was one of my favourite shows growing up and I’ve always loved its surreal comedy, slapstick gags and heartfelt moments throughout its original run. The characters are lovable and the jokes still mostly hold up well, making the show a fantastic watch to this day.

What makes the show relevant now is its revival that premiered in February 2026, bringing the characters to the present day. Scrubs has kept the same balance of zaniness and seriousness from the original run, as well as some new characters that are also just as lovable.

All of the original seasons and season one of the revival are readily available on Disney Plus, while season 2 is already underway with two episodes live and the third premiering on Wednesday, October 8.

Andor (2022-2025)

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Andor has made such a big impression on me when I first watched the Star Wars-based show earlier this year — so much so that it has become my most rewatched TV show.

Set in the five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story from 2016 — which itself is a prequel to the classic Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

This show stands apart from the rest of the Star Wars universe as, in my opinion, the best one so far, and I like it so much more than even the original trilogy. The dialogue and writing are the absolute standouts of this show, and the acting, cinematography and soundtrack have made Andor my all-time favourite TV show, beating the likes of other prestige TV dramas like Better Call Saul, Succession and Mad Men on my personal list.

Andor only has two seasons, but I’ve found it to be very rewatchable and this deal on the annual subscription means I can conveniently put the show on whenever I feel like doing another rewatch until I finally get tired of it.

It’s a lot more family-friendly than Shogun above, but the political themes and slow-burn narrative structure mean this show may not be interesting enough for kids despite Star Wars’ reputation as a family-friendly property. I would instead recommend Star Wars Rebels, which is set around the same time frame as Andor.

Whether you’re a Star Wars fan or not, and if you enjoy watching spy thrillers, political dramas and sci-fi with excellent writing and dialogue, Andor is worth your consideration.

And don’t just take my word for it — my colleague Tom Power gave seasons one and two 4.5 out of 5 stars each in his reviews and even named it one of the best shows of 2025, and it has even landed the 32nd spot in the New York Times best TV shows of the 21st century list and even higher at 22 on the readers’ edition of the list.

Also consider

Other TV shows worth considering include some that are in my watch list, including Atlanta (2016-2022), The Americans (2013-2018), Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020) and more. For the ones I’ve already seen, I can also recommend WandaVision (2021), New Girl (2011-2018), The Office US (2005-2013), Parks and Recreation (2009-2015), to name a few.