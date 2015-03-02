HP splashes out $2.7bn on Aruba Networks

HP's aspirations to become a big player in the enterprise mobility sector have been boosted after it acquired Aruba Networks in a deal worth $2.7 billion (around £1.7 billion, or AU$3.4 billion).

It gives HP access to Aruba's enterprise wireless networking capabilities that especially apply to the mobile sector and represents HP's biggest acquisition since the ill-fated takeover of Autonomy for $11 billion (around £7.1 billion, or AU$14 billion) in 2011.

Both companies confirmed that they will work together to deliver converged campus solutions with the new unit led by Aruba's CEO Dominic Orr and the deal expected to close at some point in the second half of HP's fiscal 2015.

Tablets and printing to benefit

Aruba's renowned brand in the enterprise Wi-Fi networking space will be used to promote the combined solution and the speed of the next generation 802.11ac Wi-Fi standard is a key part of HP's push to bring faster speeds and access to cloud applications on mobile devices.

The new technology will form a big part of HP's burgeoning enterprise mobility portfolio that includes a glut of convertibles and tablets that it released just last month as well as its JetAdvantage enterprise mobile printing offering.