There may be two iPhone 8 Plus models next year

The iPhone 8 is currently rumored for a late 2017 release date, and the latest news suggests we’ll see three versions of the phone, instead of the traditional two.

Apple may be readying an iPhone 8 Plus with an LCD screen, as well as another 5.5-inch phone with an OLED display. Each would almost certainly feature the dual-lens camera setup introduced with the iPhone 7 Plus too.

Those phones would sit alongside the normal 4.7-inch LCD display iPhone 8 with a single-lens main camera.

We can confidently predict that the more premium version of the iPhone 8 Plus will also be more expensive than the other two versions of the phone.

A brand new line

The rumor comes from a KGI Securities analyst, and KGI isn't always accurate on upcoming Apple announcements, so we should take this with a pinch of salt.

Right now little is actually known about the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and the phones may not actually be ready to launch until 2018.

If Apple follows its usual release schedule, next year we'd expect to see the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus announced.