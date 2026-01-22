A YouTube content creator has made a three-in-one gaming console

The DIY project includes the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch 2 in one system

The entire system runs off a 250W power supply

Console and PC gaming are undergoing changes in more ways than one, notably with Valve's console-like PC, the Steam Machine, on the horizon, and hardware prices skyrocketing due to high memory demands. However, a modder has introduced a gaming setup that trumps all.

A YouTube content creator, Xiao Ningzi (小宁子 XNZ), has created a three-in-one game console featuring a PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch 2, all of which run off a 250W power supply. He named it the 'Ningtendo PXbox 5'. Essentially, it's made so that switching between the three systems is easy, since they're all operating within one PS5-like chassis.

The modification isn't a simple one, though. Combining the motherboards for each system is tough enough, but that also includes designing a new case entirely, an arduous process for anyone outside of a manufacturing warehouse.

Since the Switch 2 is a handheld device, Ningzi ensured it was still easily removable (as you'll see in the video below), and the switch between each system takes no more than five seconds.

我把御三家主机合体了！ - YouTube Watch On

I think it goes without saying that a DIY console, as such, will never see the light of day as an official project from the big three of Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo. However, it's quite surreal to see a passion project come to life.

The game library available on a mega-console, as such, is arguably greater than what you may find on a gaming PC, in terms of value over quantity, with access to games that may never be officially ported to PC.

Of course, one would still need to buy each console to facilitate this DIY project. The appeal here, though, is the concept of buying a three-in-one console and having all PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo exclusives on one system, but we don't live in a perfect world, so this won't happen.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Analysis: the Steam Machine is the closest system we'll ever get to this

(Image credit: Valve)

Valve's Steam Machine is slated for launch in early 2026, and consumers are holding their breath on what its potential price tag could be. While we'll certainly never see this Ningtendo PXbox 5 become a reality for most consumers, Valve's upcoming system is the closest we'll ever get to it.

The Steam Machine is a gaming PC after all, but one that is clearly targeting the console gaming market with its mini-PC design. With the thousands of PC indie games available, alongside Xbox titles and PlayStation exclusives, the Steam Machine may be the best platform for console players when it launches.

That also goes without mentioning the emulation capabilities of Nintendo games (which I am in no way advocating) on PC, and that would take the Steam Machine's game library closer to that of this DIY project mega-console. Let's just hope that its price is within an affordable range.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.