That PS5 price and release date 'leak' on Amazon is fake – here's proof

Update: Amazon France has confirmed to TechRadar that the screenshot being circulated with the PS5 price and release date is a fake, and not from its website. "The screenshot showing a PS5 product page on amazon.fr with a price of 499€ and a release date on November 20 is a fake and is not coming from our website," an Amazon France spokesperson told us.

Like we said below: beware bogus PS5 pricing stories.

Original story: Another PS5 price has apparently been listed on Amazon, this time in France, and reports say that the base console was priced as €499.99 (about $562 / £447). It also lists the release date as November 20, which is a Friday.

We're not convinced there's anything in this, though.

Ben Geskin on Twitter shared a screengrab of the listing below. Note, though, that we haven't been able to verify this ourselves, and this same image appears to have been doing the rounds for at least several days.

PlayStation 5 Price: 499€? Digital Edition: 399€? Not bad 👌 pic.twitter.com/JMA3Mj39U5June 16, 2020

So, is this the real deal? We wouldn't get too carried away just yet. Everyone sharing this image appears to be using the same single screengrab, with the same parts blurred out, so it's hard to find another source that corroborates the page looking exactly like this within the last week.

It's a little different to the last PS5 Amazon UK price snafu, for example, where someone actually managed to order from a dummy ASIN page and screengrab that process. Amazon UK later told IGN the listing was simply an "error".

The release date in this image is within the 'Holiday 2020' range set by Sony, but then any week ahead of Black Friday 2020 seems plausible, really. The PS4, for reference, launched on Friday November 15, 2013.

The price mentioned here for the base unit of the PS5, though, is roughly what we're expecting from the new console.

It's extremely unlikely Sony would let this information be widely disseminated ahead of an official announcement, when you consider that nothing about the PS5 itself leaked ahead of the recent reveal event. Pricing is a sensitive subject, with Microsoft and Sony no doubt carefully keeping an eye on each other to hit what they deem the right range for their player bases.

Our verdict? Wait for Sony's next announcement, and be wary of bogus PS5 pricing stories. In the meantime, we've reached out to Amazon France to confirm whether the listing was real.

Update: we originally mentioned a possible €399 price listing for the All-Digital PS5 in this story, but it sounds like this was just an estimate doing the rounds. We've updated this to remove mentions of it.