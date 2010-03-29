Virgin Media offers cheapest HTC Desire deal yet

Virgin Media has launched a new range of mobile phone tariffs as it mounts a new assault on the handset market.

The real cost savings are being offered to its current customers, making use of the 'quadplay' offering of TV, internet, landline and mobile bundles.

The headline deal for these customers is £5 off the standard 'high street' tariff for phones, or a shorter contract.

Cheaper deals

For instance, the HTC Desire will be offered by Virgin Media to the general public in the near future for £30 per month, 800 minutes and unlimited texts and internet on a 24 month deal.

But existing Virgin Media customers can get it on a £5 lower tariff, meaning a free Desire for £25 a month, or shorten their contract to 18 months at the full rate.

This deal applies to a number of new phones appearing from Virgin Media, such as the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10.

Virgin Media is also offering SIM only deal starting at £10 a month, with inclusive Virgin Mobile to Virgin Mobile calls as it ramps up its mobile strategy.