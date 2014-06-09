The best Sony Xperia Z2 deals

The Sony Xperia Z2 is the latest and greatest flagship phone from Sony and really, as a good all-rounder, there's very little reason not to like it and a whole lot of reasons to want it.

If you've found that you can't resist it any longer, thankfully, there are a number of different deals to look at and we've collected all the best ones for you - and it's constantly updated to represent the best possible options for you.

Vodafone

Vodafone has quite a few good deals on the Xperia Z2 right now. For £37 per month you can get it in purple with 1GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. There's no handset cost so over the 24 month life of the contract that comes out at £888.

Alternatively if you're a light user you can get it in black for just £29 per month with 500MB of data, 600 minutes and unlimited texts. That comes with an upfront cost of £24.99 but still only comes out at £720.99 in total.

If you want more data you can get the Xperia Z2 in white with 2GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts for £38 per month with no upfront cost, amounting to £912 over 24 months. It even comes with a free 2GB iPod Shuffle.

Vodafone also sells the Xperia Z2 on a 12 month contract in black for £47 per month plus a £99.99 upfront cost. For that you'll get 1GB of data alongside unlimited minutes and texts. Overall that costs £663.99.

O2

O2 has a couple of good offers on the Sony Xperia Z2. You can get it in black with 500MB of data, 500 minutes and unlimited texts for just £28 per month with a £49 upfront cost. That adds up to £721 over 24 months, which is pretty cheap, but you're quite limited on data.

For £33 per month you can get ten times as much data, which is to say 5GB, as well as unlimited minutes and texts; again there's a £49 charge for the phone itself. It comes out at a pricier £841 over 24 months, but we're inclined to say that's better value overall, given all the extra data.

EE

You can get the Xperia Z2 on EE with 1GB of 4G data, 1000 minutes and unlimited texts for £29.99 per month with no upfront cost. The handset is available in both black and white on that deal and it comes out at £719.76 over 24 months.

If 1GB of data doesn't cut it then you can alternatively get the Z2 with 4GB of 4G data and unlimited minutes and texts for £37.99 per month, with no upfront cost. That's nearly £200 more expensive than the previous deal at £911.76 over 24 months, but then for four times as much data it could be worth it.

Three

Three has the only deal here which includes unlimited 4G data. In fact it comes with unlimited everything and costs £45 per month with no charge for the handset, which in this case comes in white.

There's also £10 cashback available, so that will cost you £1,070 over 24 months, which is on the steep side but then there aren't any usage limits.

Alternatively you can get it in black with 2GB of data, 600 minutes and unlimited texts for £39 per month. That amounts to £936 over the course of 24 months.

T-Mobile

You can currently get the Xperia Z2 on T-Mobile for £32.99 per month with 500 minutes, unlimited 3G data and unlimited texts. That's for the phone in purple and there's no upfront cost so it totals £791.76 over 24 months.

Or if you'd rather have the handset in black you can get it with the same allowances for £37.99 per month. However that's a fair bit more expensive, coming out at £911.76 over the life of the contract.

Orange

Orange only has one particularly tempting Xperia Z2 deal at the moment. You can get it in purple with unlimited minutes and texts and 1GB of 3G data for £37.99 per month with no upfront cost.

That's quite steep for what you get, but it comes with £108 cashback, meaning it will cost you £803.76 over 24 months.

That's still more expensive than the best T-Mobile deal though and that includes unlimited data, so unless you really need unlimited minutes T-Mobile is currently a better bet for 3G data.