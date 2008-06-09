Samsung's Omnia i900 iPhone 'killer' launches

Samsung officially launches its Omnia i900 smartphone today, featuring full touchscreen control, with many industry analysts tagging it as yet another 'iPhone killer'.

TechRadar gave you the full specs and feature run-down on the i900 last week, which features a 3.2-inch screen, HSDPA and Wi-Fi connectivity, a 5-megapixel camera and an accelerometer, with the choice of two 8GB or 16GB models.

It’s interesting that Samsung has chosen today, the day of the much-hyped 3G iPhone launch, to make its own announcement.

iPhone thunder stealing

Microsoft is also expected to make a touchscreen Zune product announcement later today.

Can you see some form of pattern here?

Samsung’s Omnia i900 will be made available for all UK network operators this coming August, or SIM-free if you just wanted to use it as a handy personal organiser. Pricing details are still to follow.