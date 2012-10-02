Samsung adds iPhone 5 to eight patent complaints

Samsung's latest court-based pot shot at Apple adds the iPhone 5 to an ever-growing list Apple devices that it reckons use Samsung-invented tech.

The iPhone 5 features in eight of Samsung's complaints; six of them are relating to utilities and the other two are to do with the UMTS 3G standard.

Samsung filed the claims in September 18 after it checked out the new iPhone, and reckons it uses the same internal allegedly patent-infringing tech to function as previous iterations.

Statement time

"The iPhone 5 has the same accused functionality as the previously accused versions of the iPhone, so the proof of infringement of the patents-in-suit by the iPhone 5 is the same as for other Apple devices already accused of infringement in this litigation.

"We have little choice but to take the steps necessary to protect our innovations and intellectual property rights," said Samsung.

While it's been a red-letter year for tech patent lawsuit fans, they're now in for a bit of a dry spell.

Nothing will happen in this particular Samsung-Apple-smackdown until July and August 2013 as both sides amass evidence and busy themselves behind the scenes.

From CNET