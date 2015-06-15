Trending
Honor 7 will bring iPhone levels of security on budget

Huawei's lifestyle orientated range is set to get a new addition in the coming weeks in the form of the Honor 7.

A new teaser from the company features the number seven with a launch date of June 30. The number sits in the middle of a scanner design with a fingerprint underneath it suggesting it'll be getting one.

We've heard rumours of a fingerprint sensor from Chinese TENAA certifications before but this gives us the first mention of the feature directly from the company.

As for the rest of the specs, earlier leaks look to suggest a 5-inch screen with 1080p resolution and a pixel density of 441ppi.

Under the hood it's a Kirin 935 chipset with an octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, 3280mAh battery, 16GB of internal storage and a 13MP camera.

In two weeks time we'll see the phone in full with some news of availability and pricing.

