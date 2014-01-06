Asus's PadFone X announced at CES, exclusive for the US

US carrier AT&T announced at CES 2014 that it will be ranging the new Asus PadFone X exclusively in the US.

Though Asus itself hasn't unveiled the PadFone X yet, AT&T confirmed that it will follow a similar smartphone-and-tablet-in-one design of the PadFone Infinity released globally last year with a 5-inch smartphone and 9-inch tablet.

No prices or availability has been announced, but it will sport LTE-Advanced technology, with Android KitKat 4.4 running the show. It will also support Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and HD Voice.

Xclusively Stateside?

While AT&T will be offering the PadFone X in the US, nothing has been said about a global release, nor does it sound like there will be.

An AT&T spokesperson confirmed that the PadFone X will be offered exclusively Stateside, as the PadFone Infinity – which was released globally last year – was not released in the US.

The spokesperson also said that the PadFone X will have a number of different features to the PadFone Infinity beyond the slightly smaller tablet size and updated OS.