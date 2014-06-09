Rainbow Six: Siege confirmed for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Every year E3 has a theme. Usually it's unintentional. This year it's co-op, and leading the charge is Ubisoft.

Remember that Rainbow Six: Patriots reveal that happened a few E3s back? Well, that won't be the next game to release in the Rainbow Six series. The usurper? Rainbow Six: Siege - a five-on-five first-person shooter from the team at Ubisoft Montreal.

Shown today at the Ubisoft E3 press event, early gameplay footage of Siege pitted two teams of five - one set terrorists, the other SWAT - against one another in the attempt to rescue/hold a hostage in a small, presumably suburban, home.

Rainbow Seven

The big draw was the destructible environments that will allow players to shoot through walls and burst through ceilings and using advanced technology like drones to spot opposing players.

During the demo, players were eliminated one by one until only one squad member remained on each side, leading to a dramatic final showdown.

It's been over six years since we got a Rainbow Six game and while it doesn't stray far from Ubisoft's wheelhouse, Siege looks like a fairly fun strategy shooter in the same vein as Rainbow Six: Vegas. Without respawns, movement requires true teamwork and every life a battle of attrition.

Rainbow Six: Siege will be released sometime in 2015 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.