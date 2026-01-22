Reused enterprise SSDs amplify failure risks under sustained AI workload pressure

Flash wear remains a physical limit that software optimization cannot erase

Drive reclamation trades short-term capacity gains for long-term reliability concerns

The ongoing shortage of enterprise SSDs has forced data center operators to rethink how they manage storage resources as AI workloads increase pressure.

A senior Dell executive has warned reusing enterprise SSDs creates serious reliability risks at a time when storage systems remain in short supply.

Flash media degrades with repeated write cycles, and older drives can fail more quickly once operators place them back into demanding environments.

Flash wear and the risk of data loss

“Flash drives wear out with use. Reintroducing aging media increases the likelihood of accelerated component failure, data unavailability, and, in the worst case, catastrophic data loss,” said David Noy, the company's Vice President of Product Management for Unstructured Data Solutions.

Such outcomes conflict directly with the stability that AI tools require, as these systems depend on uninterrupted and predictable data access.

This warning comes as analysts expect SSD supply constraints to continue for at least another year.

Some storage vendors have responded by promoting drive reclamation strategies, in which operators remove existing SSDs from one system and reuse them in another.

VAST Data has described this approach as a way to extend limited flash capacity by relying on software-based data reduction.

However, Dell’s leadership argues this response reflects market pressure rather than technical improvement.

“Flash recycling’ as a strategy is a great marketing sound bite, but also a sign of pressure, not progress,"Noy said, "that may sound pragmatic, but it carries real risk. For software-only storage vendors, it is a sign that desperate times call for desperate measures.”

The company maintains reused flash carries the same physical wear regardless of software efficiency, and has reiterated its long-standing support for tiered storage architectures that combine flash and spinning media.

By allowing less critical data to move away from flash, organizations can reduce their dependence on scarce and costly SSD capacity.

Dell argues that this flexibility offers resilience when pricing shifts or delivery timelines extend, without forcing customers into an all-flash environment.

Other suppliers have taken similar positions. DDN, for example, supports multi-layered storage systems that span NVMe, conventional SSDs, disk drives, and cloud resources.

Automated data movement policies allow information to shift between tiers while maintaining acceptable access speeds.

Like Dell, DDN suggests that reducing reliance on premium flash hardware offers a more sustainable response to shortages than attempting to reuse aging components.

Dell’s critique also frames flash recycling as a trust issue, suggesting that software-only vendors may lack accountability when reused hardware fails.

