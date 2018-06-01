Fortnite reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch

With leaks springing up every time we dare to leave our desks for a cup of tea we think it’s safe to say that if E3 2018 was a ship it’d be well on its way to the bottom of the sea by now. The latest leak ahead of this year’s show suggests that Fortnite will be coming to Nintendo Switch.

In a document posted anonymously to 4Chan, Fortnite is indicated as one of several games that will be announced at this year’s show. Though there’s no official confirmation that the document is accurate, Kotaku has reported that it has a source familiar with the plans of Epic Games who has already told it that Fortnite will be coming to Switch.

Adding weight to this leak is the fact that Fortnite for Nintendo Switch has recently appeared on the website of the Korean Ratings Board.

A logical step

It’s not entirely clear which version of Fortnite will be coming to Switch; it could simply be a port of the popular free-to-play battle royale mode, or it could be a version that offers both Battle Royale and Save the World modes.

We think it’s unlikely that if there is to be a Switch port of Fortnite that it wouldn’t include Battle Royale in some form. Since its release last year, Fortnite has become hugely popular and has released on PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS and, soon, Android. A Switch port seems like the next logical step, especially with the console’s full online service coming soon.

Regardless of whether or not a Switch port makes sense, however, there’s been no official comment from Epic Games or Nintendo on the matter so we can’t be sure it will actually happen. It’s likely that if any Fortnite Switch port were to be announced, it’d happen during this year’s E3.