Apex Legends gets duos mode and map rotation permanently from next week

Apex Legends is getting duos mode permanently from April 7, EA and Respawn have revealed. Map rotation for both duos and trios is coming on the same date for Kings Canyon and World's Edge, which is also a permanent change.

While duos and the old Kings Canyon map have featured in the game as limited time events in the past, this marks a major difference in the flexibility of the free-to-play FPS. Could it have been caused by the increased competition of Call of Duty: Warzone? Either way, we're delighted, as it'll make playing the game with friends a little easier.

This isn't all players can look forward to from Apex on April 7. A new Bloodhound-themed lore event called The Old Ways kicks off then too, with an area in the northwest region of World's Edge becoming home to Bloodhound's Trials. Here, players will fight prowlers, which sound like NPC enemies from what we've been told, to get high-tier loot. Obviously, the prowlers won't be the only threat, with other players no doubt rushing for the same rewards.

That should make it a little quieter on the train in World's Edge for a few days, thank god. A new set of daily challenges will accompany The Old Ways event, as well as event-specific DLC items that players can buy. It's hinted that you'll benefit during the event if you've got Bloodhound in your team, which makes sense.

The Old Ways runs from April 7-21, and there are more details here. Here's the trailer:

Apex gets better and better

We're not sure when Apex season 5 begins, but we've thoroughly enjoyed our time with the game during season 4. This kind of change just gives players more ways to enjoy Respawn's FPS. If you've been playing with one friend, and find yourself frustrated by the consistency of random teammates you're grouped with in trios, you never have to worry about that again.

Having two maps in rotation is a treat, too, especially for players coming to the game who didn't experience earlier seasons of Apex. Call of Duty: Warzone is the big new show in town, but there's more than enough room for both.

And they're each free. What a time to be alive.