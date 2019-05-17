Here's how to claim Apex Legends freebies on PS Plus

After bursting onto the battle royale scene back in February, Apex Legends seems to be going through a quiet period in terms of new content.

While we know that Respawn Entertainment is now focusing on less-frequent, more meaningful updates, we can't help but wonder what the developers are working on next, and when we'll see new Apex Legends content rolling out.

Luckily for PlayStation 4 players, that wait has been slightly reduced, as Respawn has released a free PlayStation Plus Play Pack for PS Plus members that contains special gear.

The free pack contains six cosmetic items: two new character skins (for Mirage and Lifeline), two new weapon skins (for the Eva-8 and R-99) and two new banners ( also for Mirage and Lifeline).

Check out the items in a tweet from PlayStation below:

Love to heal and bamboozle? Score this Apex Legends Play Pack for slick skins and banners for Lifeline and Mirage – free to PS Plus members: https://t.co/KZtTzAERH1 pic.twitter.com/3eeoOetxQI15 May 2019

How do you claim free Apex Legends content on PS Plus?

Image credit: Respawn Entertainment/EA

So how can you actually claim this free content? Firstly, you need to be a PlayStation 4 player who is subscribed to PlayStation Plus.

Once that's out of the way, head over to the official PlayStation Store and search for "Apex Legends PlayStation Plus Play Pack". Simply click on "Add to Basket", "Proceed to Checkout" (the pack is free so you won't be charged), then "Order and Pay". That's it!

The pack will be added to your account library where you can find it under Apex Legends add-ons and you can begin downloading it, if you haven't already hit "Download Now".