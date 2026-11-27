I'm an Audio Editor and these are the only cheap hi-fi and headphone deals I want you to see this Black Friday
Sennheiser, JBL, Sony, Edifier and more
Friends, it is time. Looking for some serious hi-fi savings? I don't blame you — but there are so many Black Friday offers live now, across myriad online emporia, that it can seem like a… faff.
It doesn't have to be this way.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
All you really need to know is that I'm an audio expert and I've been doing this full time since 2019, so my snout is as finely tuned to the best deals around as that of a Black Friday truffle pig.
It's true that occasionally in the past, unscrupulous retailers may have tried to inflate the 'regular' RRP, to make the sale price (and your percentage saving) look that bit tastier over big sales events such as these.
But that won't wash with me — I almost certainly covered the launch of the item, reviewed it (or at least commissioned, subbed and readied said review) and I know the truth. In fact, the popularity of the item is likely, in part at least, down to my shouting about its talents. (I don't like to brag, but there it is — and I have kept receipts.)
What I'm saying is, if you see the listing below and you decide to click on the product, know that a) the deal is genuinely good, whether a lowest-seen price or a first-time discount, and b) the product is a hands-down class-leader. You can click on 'view details' to see the linked TechRadar review as proof.
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OK that's it; that's the ground rules. Enjoy — and do stay safe out there.
My pick of the Black Friday audio and hi-fi deals
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
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