Friends, it is time. Looking for some serious hi-fi savings? I don't blame you — but there are so many Black Friday offers live now, across myriad online emporia, that it can seem like a… faff.

It doesn't have to be this way.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

All you really need to know is that I'm an audio expert and I've been doing this full time since 2019, so my snout is as finely tuned to the best deals around as that of a Black Friday truffle pig.

It's true that occasionally in the past, unscrupulous retailers may have tried to inflate the 'regular' RRP, to make the sale price (and your percentage saving) look that bit tastier over big sales events such as these.

But that won't wash with me — I almost certainly covered the launch of the item, reviewed it (or at least commissioned, subbed and readied said review) and I know the truth. In fact, the popularity of the item is likely, in part at least, down to my shouting about its talents. (I don't like to brag, but there it is — and I have kept receipts.)

What I'm saying is, if you see the listing below and you decide to click on the product, know that a) the deal is genuinely good, whether a lowest-seen price or a first-time discount, and b) the product is a hands-down class-leader. You can click on 'view details' to see the linked TechRadar review as proof.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

OK that's it; that's the ground rules. Enjoy — and do stay safe out there.

My pick of the Black Friday audio and hi-fi deals

More Black Friday deals

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.