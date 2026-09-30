One of our top-rated budget phones just got cheaper — the Samsung Galaxy A57 is just AU$519 in this Prime Day deal

As someone who writes about smartphones as part of my job, there's a special place in my heart for budget-oriented or mid-range handsets that outperform their price tags — especially those good enough to become fixtures in my list of the best cheap phones in Australia.

So I was pleased to find one of my top-rated picks, Samsung’s Galaxy A57, hitting an all-time low price of AU$519 as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, making it an even better value handset than ever.

I would go so far as to say that the Galaxy A57 is a much better value than Samsung’s new Galaxy S26 FE — especially with its price hike from its predecessor — with prices starting at AU$1,149.

With both handsets using 6.7-inch AMOLED displays, similar main and ultrawide camera specs, along with the same starting storage of 128GB and similar battery sizes, I’d be hard-pressed to recommend the more expensive Galaxy S26 FE unless you really want a telephoto camera, wireless charging and the full Galaxy AI suite.

The Galaxy A57 brings a fair few upgrades over the just-as-excellent Galaxy A56 from last year, including a much thinner and lighter chassis (6.9mm thick and 179g compared to the A56’s 7.4mm depth and 198g weight), a faster Exynos 1680 chipset that can now handle more AI tasks, and an IP68 durability rating (up from IP67).

If you don’t need flagship specs but want something that still feels like a premium handset, you can’t go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy A57, especially at this rock-bottom price point.